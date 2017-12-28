Photography with Purpose, on Purpose - A Photographic Contribution by Doug Bailey

Photography with Purpose, on Purpose

A photographic contribution by my fellow photographer professional and friend, Doug Bailey, Light Finder Photography

Adding Story into Your Photos

Doug Bailey, Light Finder Photography Last Ride

You want your photos to have impact. Who doesn't!? A Picture is worth a thousand words, right? But then why doesn't every photo hold our attention for more than a second or two? If that…and whether you're a professional photographer or just take snapshots for fun...wouldn't it be nice to be able to consistently take photos that make people stop and engage?

Doug Bailey, Light Finder Photography Evenfall

So Many Images, So Little Time!

Ours is an image driven world. We're subjected to a never-ending array of photos, messages and ads, all demanding our attention. And so a new commodity has arisen, the commodity of our time. Unconsciously we have learned to dole out our time in bits and drops like priceless gems. We've evolved into a "Show Me" culture and have become voracious consumers of visual stimuli. So if you are going to ask someone to spend some precious time with your image, more than just a glance and a click, what you are offering had better be good!

Doug Bailey, Light Finder Photography Surf Check

So, What is a Photo with Story?

This is where story comes in. To get someone to pause and take a look, our photos need to say something to the viewer. Our image must evoke an internal response. A Feeling. A memory. An emotion. Something that makes the viewer laugh or cry. Or to become excited or even uncomfortable. Or to just stop and hit pause lost in the beauty of the moment you captured. To open their wallet and spend a bit of…time.

Doug Bailey, Light Finder Photography Beckon

“Hey, Look at Me”

Is this easy? Well...no! To do so you must become a storyteller. You must connect to your audience with any photo you share, be it on social media, stock photography or a gallery. And if you can't connect that means the viewer will not pause, click, comment and share. Or they will not stand and get lost in your gallery piece.

Doug Bailey, Light Finder Photography All Washed Up

A Small Story

I was shooting an old shipwreck in Point Reyes California and ran into a couple of young photographers. Like most photographers I run into we hit it off and got to talking about our work and motivation. These guys had just returned from a photo trip to Iceland, where they photographed themselves doing backflips off the edge of a glacier into a pool of ice water. I asked, why they would feel compelled to go to that extreme just to take a selfi and the reply was, “Anything to get noticed dude, it’s crowded out there.” Well now, other than calling me “dude” I think they had a point.

So here is the issue. How do I entice someone pause and spend a little…Time? Hopefully without needing to do iceberg backflips.

Doug Bailey, Light Finder Photography Secret Garden

Time is Everything

In fact, one of the biggest compliments your photo can receive on social media is a share or a re-post. When this happens your viewer has decided your photo is not only worth their time, but their friend's time as well! Or, even better, the customer will spend time and a bit of another precious commodity, their money, for a gallery piece purchase.

Doug Bailey, Light Finder Photography Cold Journey

Getting to Know You

In my next few posts I will take up challenge of shooting storytelling photos. I'll share tips and tricks small and large. We’ll go beyond just camera settings and light. We'll also embark on a journey of discovery, a journey that leads us to know what motivates and moves us as photographers. Ultimately my hope is to inspire and equip you to take…Photos with Purpose and on Purpose.

Oh, and thanks in advance for spending a bit of your precious time to read these posts. Don't worry, it will be time well spent!

Thank you, Doug, for sharing your photographic wisdom!