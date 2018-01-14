Photography with Purpose, on Purpose - A Photographic Contribution by Doug Bailey

A photographic contribution by my fellow photographer professional and friend, Doug Bailey, Light Finder Photography

Connecting to your photos

A great photo is worth chasing after and to my mind worth great cost. It is even better when the chase ends with two photos that tell a story. Here's what happened.

The chase ended in Monument Valley Utah beneath an epic Monsoon storm with a clear choice before me. Strongly inspired I was moved to write a short poem about the trip ending with this scene. (Don't worry, you don't need to read my poem, but I included it at the bottom of this post in case you are curious about how I connected to the scene.) My story also a parable about each one of us and the choices we must make.

How does this make for Storytelling Photography? Weill here's the thing. The first person your photo should speak to is…yourself! When you connect to a scene or person or whatever drew you to raise your camera, that connection is evident to all who see your work. And the viewer will connect in the same way. Your photography will become compelling.

Connecting to your own work is foundational in your goal to reach others. That connection is the mandatory base you must work from to find your photography style and message. Or else your work will look contrived or artificial. And it will not connect with your audience.

So think about what moves and motivates you, and then shoot with your heart We'll dive into the practical nuts and bolts of this in future posts, it is that important!

Here’s a quick personal back-story for the poem that follows…

I love to shoot alone, usually taking a trip several days long without a real plan or purpose other than some imaginings I may have of scenes I want to shoot. For instance, on my trip that produced these photos I had no more in mind that catching lightning flashing down and a rainstorm. I certainly did not plan to end up in the amazing Monument Valley, but that unknown is the lure of a trip like this.

Then again, I love my wife and family with a whole heart, and it is hard to leave, especially when I know they worry. But I go anyway…

Doug Bailey, Light Finder Photography "Peril and Promise"

There are times when I leave all I hold to my heart, and begin to stray along the road,

I cannot say why I choose to leave and blow like loose leaf wanderer

But I follow the hood of my truck until, at some far time and place

I come to a choice that is clear before me, at the end of my days long chase

And I see Peril and Promise!

Every traveler knows there's another path that leads around hard choices

Away from rain and ruinous thunder, away from the banshee voices

With a battered boxer's pirouette, I can move to escape my terror

And escape that bright fist that lurks in the clouds, just waiting to correct my error!

My choice is Peril or Promise

For there is a promise that's evident here, can I rise to embrace both beauty and fear?

When dreams are done uncertainty finished, now I must choose or admit my limits!

That’s the choice between Peril and Promise...

Doug Bailey, Light Finder Photography “Illumined”

Thank you, Doug, for sharing your photographic wisdom!