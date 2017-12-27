WORLD NEWS
26 Photos That Show The Natural Disasters Humanity Faced In 2017

Hurricanes, wildfires and floods wrecked havoc.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

For those in the United States, 2017 will probably always be associated with the record hurricanes that caused widespread damage in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. In California, raging wildfires destroyed hundreds of homes.

But around the world, millions faced other natural disasters as well, including volcanic eruptions in Indonesia and massive flooding in Peru.

Scroll down to see photos of these events from across the globe last year:

  • Jonathan Bachman / Reuters
    Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 28, 2017.
  • PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA via Getty Images
    A firefighter tackles a wildfire close to the village of Pucarica in Portugal on Aug. 10, 2017.
  • AFP via Getty Images
    People leave San Ramon in a car taking their horse by the reins after a forest fire devastated the nearby town of Santa Olga, 240 kilometers south of Santiago, Chile, on Jan. 26, 2017.
  • Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    The Sinabung volcano spews molten lava during an eruption in Indonesia on Oct. 14, 2017.
  • RICARDO ARDUENGO via Getty Images
    A man rides his bicycle through a damaged road in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 24, 2017, following the passage of Hurricane Maria.
  • CRIS BOURONCLE via Getty Images
    Residents of the Huachipa populous district, east of Lima, Peru, are helped on March 17, 2017, by police and firemen rescue teams to cross over flash floods hitting their neighborhood and isolating its residents.
  • Mike Hutchings / Reuters
    Wildfires burn along the Twelve Apostles area of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, on Oct. 13, 2017.
  • Handout . / Reuters
    A firefighter views a collapsed coastal house after Hurricane Irma passed the area in Vilano Beach, Florida, on Sept. 11, 2017.
  • JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images
    An aerial view shows burned properties in Santa Rosa, California, on Oct. 12, 2017.
  • STR via Getty Images
    An aerial view of a flooded area in Asakura City in Japan on July 6, 2017.
  • Rafael Marchante / Reuters
    Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca, in central Portugal, on June 18, 2017.
  • BORIS HORVAT via Getty Images
    A wave breaks against a pier and a lighthouse as storm Ana smashes into Cassis, France, on Dec. 11, 2017.
  • AFP via Getty Images
    A view from Colima State, Mexico, shows the Volcano of Fire in eruption on Jan. 19, 2017.
  • JUNI KRISWANTO via Getty Images
    Indonesian rescuers search for survivors after a wall of mud slammed onto houses on a hillside after heavy rainfall on April 2, 2017.
  • VICTORIA RAZO via Getty Images
    Soldiers stand guard near the Sensacion hotel, which collapsed when a powerful earthquake struck Mexico on Sept. 8, 2017.
  • AFP via Getty Images
    Firefighters work to put out a forest fire in Valparaiso, Chile. 
  • INTI OCON via Getty Images
    A boy walks towards a stranded boat in San Juan del Sur beach following the passage of Tropical Storm Nate in Nicaragua on Oct. 6, 2017.
  • JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images
    A firefighter monitors flames as a house burns in the Napa wine region in California on Oct. 9, 2017.
  • MIGUEL RIOPA via Getty Images
    A man runs as a big wave hits the pier of the port of A Guarda in northwestern Spain during a storm on Feb. 2, 2017.
  • JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images
    The Oroville Dam spillway releases 100,000 cubic feet of water per second down the main spillway in Oroville, California, on Feb. 13, 2017.
  • AFP Contributor via Getty Images
    Indian villagers travel by boat through floodwaters on July 4, 2017.
  • LUIS ROBAYO via Getty Images
    Heavy rains caused mudslides, which created extensive damage in Mocoa, Colombia, on April 3, 2017.
  • MOHAMED SAIDU BAH via Getty Images
    Bystanders look on as floodwaters rage past a damaged building in an area of Freetown on Aug. 14, 2017, after landslides struck the capital of the west African state of Sierra Leone.
  • BERND WUSTNECK via Getty Images
    Experts inspect the cut-off section of the A20 motorway at the site of an unexplained landslide near Tribsees in northern Germany on Oct. 10, 2017.
  • DIMITRIS LAMBROPOULOS via Getty Images
    A man helps evacuate a woman from a flooded street in Mandra, northwest of Athens, Greece, on Nov. 16, 2017.
  • MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    Vehicles pass beside a wall of flames on the 101 highway during a wildfire near Ventura, California, on Dec. 6, 2017.

CONVERSATIONS