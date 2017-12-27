26 Photos That Show The Natural Disasters Humanity Faced In 2017

For those in the United States, 2017 will probably always be associated with the record hurricanes that caused widespread damage in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. In California, raging wildfires destroyed hundreds of homes.
But around the world, millions faced other natural disasters as well, including volcanic eruptions in Indonesia and massive flooding in Peru.
Scroll down to see photos of these events from across the globe last year:
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
Photos Of Rohingya Fighting For Survival In 2017
PHOTO GALLERY
Photos Of Rohingya Fighting For Survival In 2017