33 Sweet Photos Of Dads Around The World Welcoming Their New Babies

Thailand

UNICEF/Adriana Zehbrauskas

Somsak Hameyai, 50, bathes his 2-day-old son Sailom, his first child, during a parenting class at the Regional Health Promotion Centre in Chiang Mai on March 7.



"I was so happy when I found out I was going to be a father. I always wanted a boy," said Somsak, who works as a civil servant. "I didn't go into the delivery room because it was a cesarean section. I was outside. It was 10 p.m. I was nervous while waiting because I wanted to see the baby's face. The hospital doesn't allow visits after 8 p.m., so I saw my baby the next day. I couldn't sleep all night because I was so excited to see him."



"I was so happy," said Somsak of his first time holding his child. "The baby looked at me and smiled. It's hard to explain the feeling. I feel love. I feel I love him so much. My hope for him is to grow up and be healthy. I'll be supportive of everything he'll do ... if it's a good thing."



"I'm concerned about financial issues because I'm the only person in the family who works," he said. "I'm worried I might not be able to give my baby and wife all that they want. I get 15 days' paternity leave, but I may not take all the leave because it affects my overtime payment."