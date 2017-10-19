[PHOTOS] Hacking the Decentralized Future

The world’s largest Ethereum hackathon took place last weekend in Waterloo, Canada. 400 developers from 32 countries across the globe descended upon the Ontario city to work on projects, some of which may have monumental impact upon the world.

Teams were provided an abundance of hacking resources, including mentors, sponsors, and software. They had 36 hours to build something great. Teams presented their software to a panel of the brightest minds in the blockchain technology industry, including Vitalik Buterin, Founder of Ethereum; Joe Lubin, Co-Founder of Ethereum and Founder of ConsenSys; Joey Krug, Founder of Augur; Martin Köppelmann, Founder of Gnosis; and Jeff Coleman, Founder of Ledger Labs.

The judges evaluated the hacks based on creativity, technical difficulty, design, and usefulness.

I captured the hackathon with my camera. Here’s what I saw:

