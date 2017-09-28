Obama, Bush And Clinton Help Make The Presidents Cup Something Special

The biennial Presidents Cup golf tournament got underway at a course in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Thursday, and a trio on hand for its start more than helped the competition live up to its name.

Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama attended the opening ceremony, posing for lots of pictures at the first tee.

The four-day competition pits a U.S. team against a squad representing other parts of the world, except for Europe. (U.S. golfers square off against their European counterparts in the Ryder Cup, played in the years when the Presidents Cup isn’t held.)

Clinton, Bush and Obama seemed to enjoy themselves as they sat together for opening ceremonies at the Liberty National Golf Club. They also mingled with golfers and tournament officials. Obama got to chat with one-time PGA star Tiger Woods, who is a captain’s assistant for the U.S. team this year.

Since the event began 1994, Clinton is the only sitting president to attend (he did so in 2000).

But not to be outdone on that score, President Donald Trump is expected to attend on Sunday.

Below are more photos of the former presidents hanging out.

Sam Greenwood via Getty Images As Clinton chats, Bush and Obama are among those listening.

Rob Carr via Getty Images The three one-time occupants of the White House appeared to enjoy one another's company.

Sam Greenwood via Getty Images Obama waves to the crowd.

Rob Carr via Getty Images Tiger Woods, a captain's assistant for the U.S. team, talks with Obama.