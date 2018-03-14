Parkland Community Supports Students During Walkout

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, were among the thousands of students across the country who took part in walkouts to protest gun violence on Wednesday.

Their walkout was confined to the football field, which kept press and family members outside school grounds ― but that didn’t stop community members from showing up and cheering on students as they made their voices heard one month after a gunman killed 17 people at the school.

Photographer Johanne Rahaman was in Parkland for HuffPost and captured the show of support from the Parkland community. See Rahaman’s images from Parkland below.