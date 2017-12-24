WORLD NEWS
These 17 Photos Show Santas Spreading Joy Around The World

Santa has some awesome helpers.

MAURO PIMENTEL via Getty Images
A little girl hugs Hilton dos Santos, 84, in the Central Station of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Dec. 15, 2017.

Santa Claus will soon be making his unbelievably fast trip around the world, delivering gifts to all of those children good enough to make his “nice” list.

In the meantime, people around globe have been celebrating their ideas of the man in red. From Finland’s Joulupukki to a sky-scraper bounding Santa in Berlin, it looks like the real Santa got a lot of great help this year. 

See the photos from around the world below.

  • Berlin, Germany
    JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images
    A man dressed as Father Christmas aka Santa Claus poses on the top of the Kollhoff tower in front of a Berlin skyline, on Dec. 17, 2017, as part of a yearly stunt before the festive season.
  • Seoul, South Korea
    Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images
    A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume swims in the tank at COEX Aquarium on Dec. 10, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea. 
  • Nairobi, Kenya
    YASUYOSHI CHIBA via Getty Images
    A participant in a Japanese singing contest wears an inflated costume of Santa Claus, on Dec. 9, 2017, at the Japan Information and Culture Center in Nairobi.
  • Leningrad Region, Russia
    Peter Kovalev via Getty Images
    Russia's Father Frost, left, and Joulupukki (Finnish Santa Claus) meet at Brusnichnoye crossing on the Russian-Finnish border. 
  • Glasgow, Scotland
    Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images
    Over 8,000 members of the public take part in Glasgow, Scotland's annual Santa dash and make their way up St. Vincent Street, on Dec. 10, 2017.
  • Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
    MAURO PIMENTEL via Getty Images
    Hilton dos Santos, 84, is hugged by a little girl in the Central Station of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Dec. 15, 2017. He has been dressing up as Santa Claus for the past five years, after attending a Santa Claus School.
  • Foshan, China
    VCG via Getty Images
    Trainees in Santa Claus outfits practice being Santa during a training course at Chuanlord Tourism & Leisure Expo Park on Dec. 8, 2017 in Foshan, China.
  • Sao Paulo, Brazil
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    A Santa Claus rides a bike on Avenida Paulista, just a week ahead of Christmas in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
  • Venice, Italy
    Awakening via Getty Images
    Rowers dressed as Santa take part in the annual Father Christmas Regatta organized by University Ca' Foscari on the Grand Canal on Dec. 17, 2017, in Venice.
  • Pristina, Kosovo
    ARMEND NIMANI via Getty Images
    Runners dressed as Santa Claus take part in a charity race in Pristina, Kosovo, on Dec. 17, 2017, to raise funds for families in need.
  • Caracas, Venezuela
    FEDERICO PARRA via Getty Images
    A man dressed as Santa Claus is seen during the event 'Santa en las calles' in the streets of Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 16, 2017.
  • Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
    MOHD RASFAN via Getty Images
    Performers clad in Santa Claus outfits dance at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Dec. 18, 2017.
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
    Bill Clark via Getty Images
    Rafael Evelio Sarabia, dressed as Santa Claus on horseback, waves to passing traffic along Las Vegas Bouelvard in Las Vegas on Dec. 16, 2017.
  • Rakvere, Western Estonia
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    People dressed in Santa Claus costumes are seen during the 17th World Santa Clauses Summit parade held in Rakvere, Estonia, on Dec. 3, 2017.
  • Nice, France
    VALERY HACHE via Getty Images
    People dressed as Santa Claus take part in the traditional Christmas bath on Dec. 17, 2017, in the French riviera city of Nice.
  • Innsbruck, Austria
    Leonhard Foeger / Reuters
    A man dressed as Santa Claus buys a ticket at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria, on Nov. 29, 2017.
  • Verbier, Switzerland
    FABRICE COFFRINI via Getty Images
    A person disguised as Santa Claus sits in the snow on the slope of the ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland, on Dec. 2, 2017.

