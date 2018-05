7

Heidi Bahauddin

"This is Rex. His previous owners told the rescue group they did not have the means to take care of him. He had trauma to his neck we think was from a shock collar, and more around his belly where we think he had been pulling out his fur. The group warned us he was afraid of strangers and very shy, and that we should expect several weeks before he warmed to us. But by the time we had filled out the paperwork, he was happy to leave with us. I don't know what it is. He really is standoffish to strangers, but he attached himself to my wife, son and I immediately. It's been almost two months now. He is all healed up, and still likes to chill upside down." -- Dan, Rex's dad