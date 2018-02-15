Hundreds Of Mourners Attend Vigil For Florida School Shooting Victims

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Florida on Thursday, one day after a mass shooting at a local high school left at least 17 people dead.

Gov. Rick Scott (R) was among those who attended the outdoor service at Parkridge Church in Coral Springs, CBS Miami reported. More than a dozen ministers presided over the vigil, which was one of several planned in the area throughout the day.

Seventeen balloons were released at the end of the service to honor the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

See photos from the vigil below.