02/15/2018 03:58 pm ET

Hundreds Of Mourners Attend Vigil For Florida School Shooting Victims

Seventeen balloons were released to honor those who had died.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Florida on Thursday, one day after a mass shooting at a local high school left at least 17 people dead. 

Gov. Rick Scott (R) was among those who attended the outdoor service at Parkridge Church in Coral Springs, CBS Miami reported. More than a dozen ministers presided over the vigil, which was one of several planned in the area throughout the day. 

Seventeen balloons were released at the end of the service to honor the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

See photos from the vigil below.

  • Jonathan Drake / Reuters
    Students mourn during a community prayer vigil for victims of Wednesday's shooting.
  • RHONA WISE via Getty Images
    Mourners gather during a prayer vigil.
  • Mark Wilson via Getty Images
    A woman breaks down with emotion during the vigil.
  • Mark Wilson via Getty Images
    Vigil participants hold hands. 
  • Jonathan Drake / Reuters
    A mother tries to comfort her weeping daughter at the end of the vigil. 
  • RHONA WISE via Getty Images
    Mourners hug.
  • Mark Wilson via Getty Images
    Alyssa Kramer, 16, gets a hug from her mother, Tonja Kramer. 
  • Mark Wilson via Getty Images
  • Reuters
  • Reuters
  • Mark Wilson via Getty Images
  • Mark Wilson via Getty Images
  • RHONA WISE via Getty Images
  • Reuters
    Daniel Journey, center, an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at the vigil. 
  • Mark Wilson via Getty Images
  • Reuters
    A student rests his head against his mother.
  • RHONA WISE via Getty Images
    City, county and state officials release balloons in honor of the victims.
