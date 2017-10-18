PHOTOS : Women's Sports Foundation hosts Athlete Leadership Connection for athletes, by athletes

Two years ago the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) hosted the first-ever Athlete Leadership Connection , a full-day event dedicated to advancing and inspiring champion women athletes. The Connection provides participants an opportunity to gain unparalleled insight and interactions with sports and business industry leaders.
“I had such an amazing experience. It’s really neat to hear that all these women who had such incredible success some way through sport have taken so many unique paths,” said athlete ambassador and Paralympian, Scout Bassett.
“It’s really encouraging to know that there are several different turns you can take to get to the same destination. There’s no right or wrong way and I’m really encouraged by that. I just gained so much knowledge and a lot of encouragement today for the future and I’m very hopeful,” said Basset, who got into sports and running to distract herself from her problems.
Read the entire article here.
CONVERSATIONS