PHOTOS : Women's Sports Foundation hosts Athlete Leadership Connection for athletes, by athletes

“I had such an amazing experience. It’s really neat to hear that all these women who had such incredible success some way through sport have taken so many unique paths,” said athlete ambassador and Paralympian, Scout Bassett .

“It’s really encouraging to know that there are several different turns you can take to get to the same destination. There’s no right or wrong way and I’m really encouraged by that. I just gained so much knowledge and a lot of encouragement today for the future and I’m very hopeful,” said Basset, who got into sports and running to distract herself from her problems.