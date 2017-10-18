Louis Bolling, Contributor
Journalist | Educator | Coach | Advocate | Producer | Connector

PHOTOS : Women's Sports Foundation hosts Athlete Leadership Connection for athletes, by athletes

10/18/2017 10:39 am ET

Two years ago the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) hosted the first-ever Athlete Leadership Connection , a full-day event dedicated to advancing and inspiring champion women athletes. The Connection provides participants an opportunity to gain unparalleled insight and interactions with sports and business industry leaders.

“I had such an amazing experience. It’s really neat to hear that all these women who had such incredible success some way through sport have taken so many unique paths,” said athlete ambassador and Paralympian, Scout Bassett.

“It’s really encouraging to know that there are several different turns you can take to get to the same destination. There’s no right or wrong way and I’m really encouraged by that. I just gained so much knowledge and a lot of encouragement today for the future and I’m very hopeful,” said Basset, who got into sports and running to distract herself from her problems.

Read the entire article here.

PHOTOS

Michael Stobe | Getty Images | Women’s Sports Foundation
Nearly 100 NCAA student-athletes attended the 3rd Annual Athlete Leadership Connection Conference at Morgan Stanley’s headquarters in New York City this week.
Michael Stobe | Getty Images | Women’s Sports Foundation
Women's Sports Foundation President, Grete Eliassen addressing the Athlete Leadership Connection attendees.
Michael Stobe | Getty Images | Women’s Sports Foundation
Bonnie St. John, Leadership Consultant, Olympic medalist, Best-Selling Author
Michael Stobe | Getty Images | Women’s Sports Foundation
Women's Sports Foundation Founder, Billie Jean King.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
PHOTOS : Women's Sports Foundation hosts Athlete Leadership Connection for athletes, by athletes

CONVERSATIONS