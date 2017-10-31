Pick Up The Mic And Create Your Life: Hip Hop At The Theater

Joan Marcus Syncing Ink Flea Theater By Nsangou Njikam Directed by Niegel Smith Cast: McKenzie Frye, Nuri Hazzard, Elisha Lawson, NSangou Njikam, Adesola Osakalumi, DJ Reborn and Kara Young

Finally a performance that isn’t a story of struggle, or the other typical narratives depicting black adversity, like single parent households, drugs or a challenging environment.

I recently had the opportunity to attend the off-Broadway play entitled Syncing Ink at The Flea Theater located in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. This masterpiece, written and starring, Nsangou Njikam, features an all-black cast and even a live DJ.

The play begins and ends with a celebration of Africa’s oral tradition which made its way to the States, where freestyle rapping and a battle cypher resolve the central conflict of the play.

Syncing Ink follows the story of Gordon (played by Njikam), a teenager who’s trying to win the queen of his dreams, Mona Lisa (McKenzie Frye). He knows that in order to win her heart he must find his voice, and with the help of two guides, his parents and his love for hip-hop, Gordon discovers his voice. He evolves throughout his social experiences at both high school and the Historically Black College (HBCU), and rises as a champion Emcee, as well as the author of his own destiny.

As someone who didn’t grow up knowing much about the theater, this play ignited a fire in me to experience theater more. What made me happiest was that this piece was a reflection on the positive, non-adverse, evolving and intellectual narrative within the African - American community that’s not highlighted often enough.

The efforts of The Flea’s Audience Development Associate, Aleesha Nash, must not go unnoticed either. She’s working to create greater diversify in theater and to fill seats with a demographic that reflects the Black theater community.

The Play has been extended for a week due to high demand. Purchase tickets for Syncing Ink here: http://bit.ly/SeeSYNCINK

Listen to the cast of Syncing Ink on Create Your Life Series radio show and podcast: http://bit.ly/CYLEP76. And remember to subscribe and leave a review while you’re there!