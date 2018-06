15

Sam

"A photo from December 1993. My dad, Thomas, used to play in an amateur basketball league and took an elbow to the face trying to get a rebound, hence the black eye. He was sitting on the bench, icing his eye when my mom came down from the stands saying that she was going into labor. My dad didn't believe her at first, because he thought it was too early and he wanted back in the game. But sure enough, I was born the next morning a month and a half early! The basketball skills, however, did not get passed down." -- Sam