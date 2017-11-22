WOMEN
Piers Morgan Chews Out Dating Guru: 'You Are A Repulsive Individual'

The self-styled seduction expert trash-talked British women as "very famous for moaning and complaining."
A self-styled dating and seduction guru felt British media personality Piers Morgan’s wrath on Wednesday.

Morgan is not afraid to spark controversy with his comments (see here, here, here and here), but the “Good Morning Britain” host had much of Twitter rallying around him after he shut down Richard La Ruina during an interview.

La Ruina angered Morgan by claiming in a pre-recorded clip that British women were “overweight” and “entitled” and less feminine, elegant and beautiful than their Eastern European counterparts.

“They (British women) don’t look very good, they don’t look after themselves,” said La Ruina, who lives in Moscow and whose wife is Russian.

“They’re very famous for moaning and complaining all the time. They just ask a lot, but give very little in return,” he added.

In the interview that followed, Morgan interrupted his fellow anchors and guests to ask him: “You’re a dick, aren’t you?”

Well you are, your name’s Richard, literally. Sorry, I didn’t mean anything by that, I mean your name’s Richard,” Morgan added. “You are literally a dick.”

Morgan later called La Ruina “a repulsive individual” who has “no respect for English women.”

“I think you are right to seek your future in Russia because your chances of getting sex in this country is zero,” Morgan added.

Morgan’s response was well received on Twitter, with many people saying that they didn’t normally agree with his views ― but did on this occasion:

Check out the full interview here:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
