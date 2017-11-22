Piers Morgan Chews Out Dating Guru: 'You Are A Repulsive Individual'

A self-styled dating and seduction guru felt British media personality Piers Morgan’s wrath on Wednesday.

Morgan is not afraid to spark controversy with his comments (see here, here, here and here), but the “Good Morning Britain” host had much of Twitter rallying around him after he shut down Richard La Ruina during an interview.

La Ruina angered Morgan by claiming in a pre-recorded clip that British women were “overweight” and “entitled” and less feminine, elegant and beautiful than their Eastern European counterparts.

“They (British women) don’t look very good, they don’t look after themselves,” said La Ruina, who lives in Moscow and whose wife is Russian.

“They’re very famous for moaning and complaining all the time. They just ask a lot, but give very little in return,” he added.

This seduction expert thinks British women are 'overweight' and 'entitled'



In the interview that followed, Morgan interrupted his fellow anchors and guests to ask him: “You’re a dick, aren’t you?”

“Well you are, your name’s Richard, literally. Sorry, I didn’t mean anything by that, I mean your name’s Richard,” Morgan added. “You are literally a dick.”

Morgan later called La Ruina “a repulsive individual” who has “no respect for English women.”

“I think you are right to seek your future in Russia because your chances of getting sex in this country is zero,” Morgan added.

Morgan’s response was well received on Twitter, with many people saying that they didn’t normally agree with his views ― but did on this occasion:

@piersmorgan just became my hero for today 😂😂 who the hell is this twat they are giving air time to on #GMB ?! “Love guru” LOL I’d rather take dating advice from my dog! — Rachel Walker (@rachelw36x) November 22, 2017

Say what u like but @piersmorgan stands up for who & what he believes in his roasting this dating guru @GMB 😂😂 — Gem balls (@gmiss32) November 22, 2017

@GMB well done @piersmorgan ripping into the dating guru — dawn mckinnie (@MckinnieDawn) November 22, 2017

Applauding @piersmorgan when he calls the guy on @GMB a dick 😂🙌🏼 — Megan-Patriciab (@PatriciabMegan) November 22, 2017

Dont often agree with @piersmorgan but this dating guru arsehole is a dick — Martin McKenna (@stants1902) November 22, 2017

Piers Morgan saying what everyone’s thinking to the “dating Guru” on live tele. “You’re a dick aren’t you!” Brilliant and so true. #GMBritain #GMB — Rob Lewis (@robakafrank) November 22, 2017

Watching @GMB and how English women are not nice well done @piersmorgan for calling him a Dick. He’s not good lucking himself dating guru 😡 — Tracy cracknell (@tracycdavidc) November 22, 2017

After @piersmorgan called the ‘dating guru’ a dick on live tv I thought this is it, he’s finally gone too far. Then he pulls it back with ‘your name is Richard though isn’t it?’ Well played sir, well played. — Ben Lake (@viking_lakey) November 22, 2017

Actually agree with Piers Morgan regarding the “dating expert” on GMB. What a misogynistic tool! #goodmorningbritain — Lauren Dalby (@LozD91) November 22, 2017