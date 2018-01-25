Piers Morgan's Interview With 'Friend' Trump Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing

Piers Morgan is set to interview President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.
But people online are already wondering whether the British media personality will be able to ask tough questions of the man he calls his “good friend.”
Or whether he’ll go all Jimmy Fallon?
Morgan revealed the arrangement for Trump’s first international television interview since taking office via Twitter. Responses fell along the lines of this:
Morgan struck up a friendship with Trump after winning “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2008. His Twitter account is only one of 45 that Trump follows.
Last year, Morgan said this of the president: “I genuinely like him.”
Following their 2016 interview in which Trump attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Morgan defended his “friend.” He also congratulated Trump for his “astonishing” presidential election victory:
Morgan has criticized Trump in the past, too.
He once described Trump as “President Paranoid Snowflake” in his column for The Daily Mail newspaper, and blasted the president for sharing anti-Muslim videos from a far-right group on Twitter.
Morgan’s interview with Trump in Davos will air on the United Kingdom’s ITV channel on Sunday night.