Piers Morgan's Interview With 'Friend' Trump Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing

Piers Morgan is set to interview President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

But people online are already wondering whether the British media personality will be able to ask tough questions of the man he calls his “good friend.”

Or whether he’ll go all Jimmy Fallon?

*BREAKING NEWS*

I will sit down today in Davos with @realDonaldTrump for his 1st International TV interview since becoming President.

It will air exclusively on ITV, this Sunday night at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/GbOpzQfGJ4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 25, 2018

Morgan revealed the arrangement for Trump’s first international television interview since taking office via Twitter. Responses fell along the lines of this:

That Piers v Trump interview in full: "So Donald, how great are you?" "I'm the best, the greatest. You're pretty good too." "Thanks Donald, I am great aren't I?" "You're not as great as me." — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) January 25, 2018

Piers Morgan, trying to steal Jimmy Fallon's "let's normalise the white supremacist bigot" crown by giving Trump a cosy PR opportunity. — Enough of That v2.018 (@AndyGilder) January 25, 2018

Piers, you spend every available opportunity supporting Trump, a man accused of sexual assault by 16 women and rape of a 13 year old. You’re just as bad. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) January 22, 2018

I think Piers Morgan and Donald Trump have a lot in common and will enjoy each other’s company. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 25, 2018

Congratulations, Tubs. Great scoop. Will it also be the 1st international TV interview from inside the bowels of a US President? https://t.co/tyV8sHYbGL — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 25, 2018

Can't watch Piers Morgan interview Trump? Simply go to any pub and watch two drunk old men congratulate each other for being complete bastards to get the exact same experience. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 25, 2018

I wonder how much pushing and probing gossip columnist Piers Morgan will give Donald Trump. Very little, or not very much at all? 🤔 — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) January 25, 2018

"Piers interviewed me great guy, great guy. Kissed my hand. Best interview ever, better ratings than the new sloppy production Apprentice. Sad!" — General Catton de Wiart (@CdWiart) January 25, 2018

Exclusive first look at Piers Morgan's interview with President Trump pic.twitter.com/IkbfZLBhxZ — Mark Grainger (@MarkGrainger) January 25, 2018

gonna sit down with a bowl of tide pods and enjoy this https://t.co/3IxpjIMeoz — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 25, 2018

pic.twitter.com/7Co55fjYr4 — l d l d n (@LDLDN) January 25, 2018

Morgan struck up a friendship with Trump after winning “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2008. His Twitter account is only one of 45 that Trump follows.

Last year, Morgan said this of the president: “I genuinely like him.”

Following their 2016 interview in which Trump attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Morgan defended his “friend.” He also congratulated Trump for his “astonishing” presidential election victory:

Congratulations to my friend @realDonaldTrump - an astonishing achievement. #President — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 9, 2016

Morgan has criticized Trump in the past, too.

He once described Trump as “President Paranoid Snowflake” in his column for The Daily Mail newspaper, and blasted the president for sharing anti-Muslim videos from a far-right group on Twitter.