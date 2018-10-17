Piers Morgan Gets Pie In The Face On Live TV For Daniel Craig 'Papoose' Comments

British media personality Piers Morgan was hit with a pie in the face on live TV after mocking James Bond actor Daniel Craig for carrying his daughter around in a front pack.

“This pie is for all those men that wear papooses,” said British comedian Harry Hill as he slammed a custard pie into “Good Morning Britain” host Morgan’s face on Wednesday’s broadcast of the show.

“That’s for the guys that wear papooses, alright?” added Hill.

Morgan stoked controversy Monday with these tweets about Craig:

He’s not carrying it, that’s my point. He’s using an emasculating papoose.

James Bond would never use a papoose to carry his babies. https://t.co/6aZZSFUEjy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2018

Numerous fathers shared photographs of themselves carrying their kids in front packs in response. “Captain America” star Chris Evans also chimed in:

You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018

Morgan and “GMB” co-host Susanna Reid had been making pies on their show with Hill, who was promoting his new show that teaches children how to be funny. Things got messier as Morgan pied Reid, and she hit back in kind.

It’s unclear if the initial pie in Morgan’s face was planned. Reid said prior to the segment, ”I have a feeling what’s coming next.”

Some folks on Twitter speculated as much:

If you’re making a custard pie in the last minute of the show what do you expect is going to happen, not really that funny as it was planned. — Sir Phantom flan flinger OBEse (@phantom_flinger) October 17, 2018

Clearly pre set up so not worth much. — stephen keymer (@sgk68) October 17, 2018

Seriously what did people think was going to happen, bit predictable...! — Shaun Moore (@shaunyboards) October 17, 2018

Reid saw the funny side with this tweet:

Morgan, meanwhile, admitted to being ”pie-poosed.”