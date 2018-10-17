Piers Morgan Gets Pie In The Face On Live TV For Daniel Craig 'Papoose' Comments

British media personality Piers Morgan was hit with a pie in the face on live TV after mocking James Bond actor Daniel Craig for carrying his daughter around in a front pack.
“This pie is for all those men that wear papooses,” said British comedian Harry Hill as he slammed a custard pie into “Good Morning Britain” host Morgan’s face on Wednesday’s broadcast of the show.
“That’s for the guys that wear papooses, alright?” added Hill.
Morgan stoked controversy Monday with these tweets about Craig:
Numerous fathers shared photographs of themselves carrying their kids in front packs in response. “Captain America” star Chris Evans also chimed in:
Morgan and “GMB” co-host Susanna Reid had been making pies on their show with Hill, who was promoting his new show that teaches children how to be funny. Things got messier as Morgan pied Reid, and she hit back in kind.
It’s unclear if the initial pie in Morgan’s face was planned. Reid said prior to the segment, ”I have a feeling what’s coming next.”
Some folks on Twitter speculated as much:
Reid saw the funny side with this tweet:
Morgan, meanwhile, admitted to being ”pie-poosed.”
Check out the full clip below: