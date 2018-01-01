Pills – You can’t live without them

We are living in an aging society, a world where disease is prevalent and cures evasive. In addition, physical and mental stress that we go through in our daily lives complicates things further. So, you look for alternatives to better perform your daily activities.

What do we do to pull through? Pills! There is a pill for everything these days. From something as small as stopping a regular sneeze to cancer and heart disease, we have medications prescribed by doctors for everything.

It’s very common to see a lot of people in your own family taking pills for various reasons. A headache, cold, allergies, genetic disorders and many more diseases can be made dormant and sometimes cured with the help of medication.

Today we will talk about how not to miss taking your pills on time so that you stay healthy for the near future.

Before I start with the various steps to achieve this, I would like to say a few words from my own experience. There is someone in my own family taking pills for various conditions, but most of the time they forget to take them. This leads to delay in the cure or a complication both physically and financially.

Physically, you will not be fit enough to do your daily chores sooner and financially, not taking your pills on time will lead to the effect that will build up inside you making your condition more worse. You may have to get hospitalized too.

To avoid this burden on yourself and your loved ones, I will provide a few steps to ensure you take your pills on time without burdening anyone else to keep reminding you about it each time.

Reminders on your phone

Everyone owns a phone these days. You will need to set up a reminder once on your phone and set it up to repeat daily.

By doing so, you will be reminded of a message or a tone saying that it’s time to take your pills at that particular time irrespective of your location.

You have an option to even set up a message to the number of pills or what pills you need to take in your reminders.Thanks to the technological advancements, various options like mobile apps, alarms, messages etc., are available to ensure that you take your pills on time without fail, and also help you manage your pills.

Packaging medicines

A traditional, but an effective way to remind taking your pills on time is by making packages of them. A tedious but sure shot way to make your health better.

You would need to pack the tablets for the following day in separate packages for different times or you could pack them in a single package, whichever suits you better. You could use any kind of small box or packet to do this. Pill boxes are commonly available at most pharmacies.

If you keep doing this for some time, it will become a daily routine for you shortly.

Technology assistance

This is more of an expensive but a sure shot way for your pill time. Various automatic pill dispensers have been invented to avoid misuse of pills and on time pills being dispensed out of the device. They remind you when to take the pills, and tell family members when you do not. They deliver the exact pills needed for each dose, on time.

The pill dispenser may be purchased, leased or rented. You may even obtain one for free on some managed care residences.

Final Thoughts

Medications are misused everyday; there are numerous cases of medicinal overdose and medicinal abuse that have been recorded. As we age, our memories get worse and taking medications correctly becomes difficult.