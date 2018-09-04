15 Picture-Perfect Pinafore Dresses You'll Want To Layer This Fall

With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, we’re now turning our attention toward the fall. Specifically, the fall wardrobe we can’t wait to wear while carving pumpkins and sipping apple cider.

Though there are a few fall fashion trends we’re eyeing this season, there’s one look we can’t get enough of: pinafores. Known for their wide straps, open backs and nonexistent sleeves, pinafore dresses and skirts are the fall style you’ll get your money’s worth out of time and time again.

In late summer or early fall, layer them with t-shirts and a neck scarf. Once the air turns crisp, they’re picture-perfect paired with chunky sweaters and turtlenecks. It’s a style that makes getting dressed simple and easy.

Because it can be hard to find exactly what you want, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pinafore dresses in unique cutes, styles, colors and materials. Whether you’re looking for corduroy, velvet, denim or curvy styles, there’s something below for everyone.

Here, 15 pinafore dresses to layer up and down this fall: