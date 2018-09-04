STYLE & BEAUTY
09/04/2018 04:15 pm ET

15 Picture-Perfect Pinafore Dresses You'll Want To Layer This Fall

Corduroy, denim and velvet overall dresses to mix and match all season.
By Brittany Nims

With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, we’re now turning our attention toward the fall. Specifically, the fall wardrobe we can’t wait to wear while carving pumpkins and sipping apple cider. 

Though there are a few fall fashion trends we’re eyeing this season, there’s one look we can’t get enough of: pinafores. Known for their wide straps, open backs and nonexistent sleeves, pinafore dresses and skirts are the fall style you’ll get your money’s worth out of time and time again. 

In late summer or early fall, layer them with t-shirts and a neck scarf. Once the air turns crisp, they’re picture-perfect paired with chunky sweaters and turtlenecks. It’s a style that makes getting dressed simple and easy. 

Because it can be hard to find exactly what you want, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pinafore dresses in unique cutes, styles, colors and materials. Whether you’re looking for corduroy, velvet, denim or curvy styles, there’s something below for everyone. 

 Here, 15 pinafore dresses to layer up and down this fall

  • 1 Corduroy Pinafore In Pale Red
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.frankandoak.com/product/82-2510147-3BF/corduroy-pinafore-in-p
    Frank and Oak
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 2 Overall Winner Jumper
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XXS to 4X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.modcloth.com/shop/bottoms/overall-winner-jumper-in-black/100
    Modcloth
    Sizes: XXS to 4X
    Get it here
  • 3 Velveteen Jumper
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XXS to XXL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.madewell.com/velveteen-jumper-J9299.html?dwvar_J9299_color=
    Madewell
    Sizes: XXS to XXL
    Get it here
  • 4 Tall Double Zip Pinafore
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 4 to 14<br>Get it <a href="http://us.topshop.com/en/tsus/product/clothing-70483/dresses-70497/tall-do
    Topshop
    Sizes: 4 to 14
    Get it here
  • 5 Zebra Print Pinafore Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0 to 14<br>Get it <a href="http://us.topshop.com/en/tsus/product/clothing-70483/dresses-70497/zebra-p
    Topshop
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Get it here
  • 6 UO Faux Leather Square-Neck Pinafore Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-faux-leather-square-neck-pinafore
    Urban Outfitters
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 7 Houndstooth Pattern Pinafore Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0X to 3X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/PLUS/plus_size-main/200
    Forever21
    Sizes: 0X to 3X
    Get it here
  • 8 Bib Overall Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0 to 14<br>Get it <a href="http://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.0662230007.html" target="_blank">here
    HM
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Get it here
  • 9 Black Denim Pinafore
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.frankandoak.com/product/81-2510151-00C/denim-pinafore-in-blac
    Frank and Oak
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 10 Jumper Right In
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XXS to 4X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.modcloth.com/shop/bottoms/jumper-right-in/148242.html" targe
    Modcloth
    Sizes: XXS to 4X
    Get it here
  • 11 UO Matilda Cross-Back Skirtall Overall
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-matilda-cross-back-skirtall-overa
    Urban Outfitters
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 12 Cord Open Back Pinafore Dress
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0 to 14<br>Get it <a href="http://us.topshop.com/en/tsus/product/clothing-70483/dresses-70497/cord-op
    Topshop
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Get it here
  • 13 Denim Tie-Strap Mini Dress
    <strong>Sizes:</strong> 00 to 16<br>Get it <a href="https://www.madewell.com/denim-tie-strap-mini-dress-J7809.html?dwvar_J780
    Madewell
    Sizes: 00 to 16
    Get it here
  • 14 Novel Citizen Jumper
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XXS to 4X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.modcloth.com/shop/bottoms/novel-citizen-jumper/159280.html"
    Modcloth
    Sizes: XXS to 4X
    Get it here
  • 15 BDG Gaia Corduroy Skirtall Overall
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: XS to XL<br>Get it <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/bdg-gaia-corduroy-skirtall-overall?c
    Urban Outfitters
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
