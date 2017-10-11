"Pingyao Year Zero": The Pingyao Film Fest Announces a Fabulous Line Up

In the Tao Te Ching, a fundamental text for the followers of Taoism, there is a wonderful line that goes “A journey of a thousand miles begins at one’s feet.” I’ve often misquoted it but I’ll admit that I live most of my life according to that simple philosophy. If you can start it, you can accomplish it and instead of imagining a long journey ahead, it’s easier to simply take one step at a time.

This year, Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhang-ke has taken the first step towards something groundbreaking, starting a cultural film festival in the city of Pingyao — a place near and dear to his heart. With the help of festival director Marco Müller, they held a press conference in Beijing on the 10th of October announcing their exiting line-up.

During the press conference for the Pingyao International Film Festival, which was held at the CHAO Arts Center, founder Jia Zhang-ke introduced the slogan of the inaugural PYIFF as 'Pingyao Year Zero'. "This is the first year of our film festival, but we are more willing to say its our year zero," he explained. "PYIFF is still very green, not mature enough. It will be a trial and error process for us, but at least we have taken the first step."

And you know just how I feel about cinematic first steps.

PYIFF, as the festival is called in short, announced its principal sponsor for the inaugural festival as MOMO, the biggest social media platform in China. "We hope that through this Pingyao International Film Festival, we will be able to provide a broad platform for young directors and their work, to smoothen the path of their professional growth, and thus deliver more fresh blood into the Chinese film industry," stated He Hongzhen, the Vice President of MOMO.

The festival’s first edition will run from October 28th to November 4th 2017 and will kick off with Feng Xiaogang's ‘Youth’. The film stars Huang Xuan, is an adaptation of Geling Yan's novel of the same title and it tells a story about the lives of officers in the passionate and enthusiastic Military Cultural Troupe during the 70s. ‘Youth’ was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. PYIFF will close on “Pingyao Night” with the world premiere of Ma Liwen's ‘A Test of Love Adventure’.

Among some of my own personal favorites are new films by Indian filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, who brings ‘Rangoon’ to Pingyao, and Anurag Kashyap whose latest ‘Mukkabaaz’ (’The Brawler’) will grace festival screens. Also showcased are ‘The Rider’ by Chloé Zhao, ‘Sweet Country’ by Warwick Thornton and nearly a dozen works by Jean-Pierre Melville for a comprehensive Centennial Retrospective on the French filmmaker.

Find below the complete line up and remember that old corny saying we’ve all grown up with... All roads lead to China. In cinematic terms, come the end of October, they definitely will!

Photo courtesy of PYIFF Marco Müller and Jia Zhangke on October 10th in Beijing

2017 Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival (Oct 28 - Nov 4, 2017)

Opening Film: ‘Youth’ (China) Directed by Feng Xiaogang Pingyao Night: ‘A Test of Love Adventure’ (China) Directed by Ma Liwen

Crouching Tigers

‘The Rider’ (USA) Directed by Chloé Zhao

’Petit paysan’ (’Bloody Milk’) (France) Directed by Hubert Charuel

’La educación del Rey’ (’Rey’s Education’) (Argentina) Directed by Santiago Esteves

‘A fabrica de nada’ (’The Nothing Factory’) (Portugal) Directed by Pedro Pinho

‘Suleiman Mountain’ (Kyrgyzstan/Russia) Directed by Elisaveta Shishova

‘From Where We’ve Fallen’ (China) Directed by Wang Fei Fei

‘Life Guidance’ (Austria) Directed by Ruth Mader

Hidden Dragons

‘The Endless’ (USA) Directed by Aaron Moorhead / Justin Benson

‘Rangoon’ (India) Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj

’L’ora legale’ (Italy) Directed by Ficarra / Picone

’Ash’ (China) Directed by Xiaofeng Li

‘Ammore e malavita’ (’Love and Bullets’) (Italy) Directed by Antonio Manetti / Marco Manetti

‘Skyggenes dal’ (’Valley of Shadows’) (Norway) Directed by Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen

Galas

‘Never Leave Me’ (Bosnia/Turkey) Directed by Aida Begić

‘Sweet Country’ (Australia) Directed by Warwick Thornton

‘Les Fantômes d’Israël’ (’Ismael’s Ghost’) (France) Directed by Arnaud Desplechin

‘Western’ (Germany) Directed by Valeska Grisebach

‘Outrage: Coda’ (Japan) Directed by Takeshi KITANO

‘Last Flag Flying’ (USA) Directed by Richard Linklater

‘Jeannette, l’enfance de Jeanne d’Arc’ (’Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc’) (France) Directed by Bruno Dumont

’Please Remember Me’ (China) Directed by Peng Xiaolian

Special Screenings

‘Where Has Time Gone’ (China) Directors: Walter Salles, Alexey Fedorchenko, Madhur Bhandarkar, Jahmil X.T. Quebeka, JIA Zhang-ke (The First BRICS Co-Production)

‘Sky Hunter’ (China) Directed by Li Chen

Best of Fest

‘Shuttle Life’ (Malaysia)Directed by Seng Kiat Tan

’Estiu 1993’ (’Summer 1993’) (Spain) Directed by Carla Simón

’Sashishi deda’ (’Scary Mother’) (Georgia)Directed by Ana Urushadze

‘Angels Wear White’ (China) Directed by Vivian Qu

’Bangzi Melody’ (China) Directed by Zheng Da Sheng

’A Gentle Night’ (China) Directed by Qiu Yang

’The Square’ (Sweden/France) Directed by Ruben Östlund

’Mukkabaaz’ (’The Brawler’) (India) Directed by Anurag Kashyap

Pingyao Corner: Opening Film - ‘Depis’ (China) Directed by Hu Yichuan

Jean-Pierre Melville Centennial Retrospective