Pink Admitted To Australian Hospital, Diagnosed With 'Gastric Virus'

Pink was admitted to a hospital in Sydney with a virus and forced to cancel another show on her Beautiful Trauma world tour on Monday.

The 38-year-old’s first show in the tour was scheduled for Friday, but it was canceled per her doctor’s orders, promoter Live Nation tweeted last week. Though Pink made it through a show on Saturday night, Live Nation tweeted Monday that the singer was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after “suffering from dehydration” and was later discharged.

Live Nation indicated the star was readmitted to the hospital on Monday and “diagnosed with a gastric virus.”

“Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery,” read the tweet.

On medical advice @Pink’s performance scheduled for this evening (August 6) at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena has been postponed.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/7CGAO3KsIS — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/YDzt6Aheiy — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018