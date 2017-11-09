Pink And Her Daughter Rocked The CMA Awards Red Carpet Together

There were lots of awesome looks at the Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night, but perhaps the coolest red carpet attendees were Pink and her daughter Willow.

Pink wore a long white ruffled gown, while 6-year-old Willow rocked a dark blue dress with a sparkly bodice and sleeves. She topped her look with a sweet tiara.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

It appears the “What About Us” singer’s husband, Carey Hart, and their 10-month-old son, Jameson, sat this one out, so the event was a girls’ night for the mother-daughter duo.

Pink attended the CMA Awards to promote her new album, “Beautiful Trauma” and perform her song “Barbies” as the featured pop-star guest.

She gave an emotional rendition accompanied by a string quartet.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

John Shearer via Getty Images It was a girls night for the mother-daughter duo.

Pink and Willow know how to slay a red carpet. In August, the singer’s daughter and husband joined her at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she accepted the annual Video Vanguard Award.

The trio wore awesome matching suits, and during Pink’s acceptance speech, she told an empowering story about teaching her daughter to love herself.

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Willow joined her mom at the VMAs earlier this year.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters The trio wore matching suits.