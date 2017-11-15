Pink Tells James Corden A Naughty Jon Bon Jovi Story In 'Carpool Karaoke'

Sometimes the anecdotes are as fun as the sing-alongs.
In a “Carpool Karaoke” episode with Pink on Tuesday, “The Late Late Show” host James Corden asked the singer about her childhood crush on Jon Bon Jovi. That segued into a very adult story.
Pink confessed her infatuation when she met Bon Jovi on a radio show when she was in her 20s. He later sent her a large flower arrangement with leather pants and a note that read: “Now you can finally get into my pants.”
Pink said her husband, Carey Hart, threw them out.
“It wasn’t weird,” she said. “It was a joke. Like I thought it was really funny.”
Watch below for more fun confessions and some nice duets on old Pink favorites like “Get The Party Started,” and new ones like “Beautiful Trauma,” the title track from her album released in October atop the Billboard chart.
CONVERSATIONS