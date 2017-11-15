Pink Tells James Corden A Naughty Jon Bon Jovi Story In 'Carpool Karaoke'

Sometimes the anecdotes are as fun as the sing-alongs.

In a “Carpool Karaoke” episode with Pink on Tuesday, “The Late Late Show” host James Corden asked the singer about her childhood crush on Jon Bon Jovi. That segued into a very adult story.

Pink confessed her infatuation when she met Bon Jovi on a radio show when she was in her 20s. He later sent her a large flower arrangement with leather pants and a note that read: “Now you can finally get into my pants.”

Pink said her husband, Carey Hart, threw them out.

“It wasn’t weird,” she said. “It was a joke. Like I thought it was really funny.”