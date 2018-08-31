Dozens Of Pink Cadillacs Rode With Aretha Franklin's Funeral Procession

Aretha Franklin got the R-E-S-P-E-C-T she deserved on Friday when more than 100 pink Cadillacs gathered on Seven Mile Road to escort the hearse carrying the late singer’s casket to the funeral service at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

The pink Cadillacs are out on 7 Mile for Aretha Franklin.



There are more than 100 of them lined up outside Greater Grace for the Queen of Soul’s funeral.



They will go riding with the procession following services this afternoon. #ThisIsHowDetroitDoesIt #RIPAretha pic.twitter.com/sZ2a0QNMKt — Tyler Clifford (@_TylerTheTyler_) August 31, 2018

Family and friends of the Queen of Soul celebrated the life of the late icon, who died at the age of 76 earlier this month.

Franklin was a fan of the Cadillac, specifically pink ones, and sang about them in her 1985 hit “Freeway of Love.”

“We goin’ ridin’ on the freeway of love in my pink Cadillac,” she croons in the song.

Detroit native Crisette Ellis and her husband, a Greater Grace Temple pastor, came up with the idea for the Cadillac tribute after they were inspired by how policemen line their cars up during funerals for fallen officers.

“My husband said, ‘Wouldn’t it be awesome if we could have a sea of pink Cadillacs parked on Seven Mile Road to greet Ms. Aretha Franklin as she arrives?’” Ellis told NPR.

JEFF KOWALSKY via Getty Images Pink Cadillacs line Seven Mile Road in front of Aretha Franklin's funeral at the Greater Grace Temple.

Ellis said she gathered cars from, Texas, Nebraska, Florida, North Carolina and Maryland.

The sight of the cars is one to behold and many on social media shared their appreciation for both Franklin and the colorful memorial:

Somebody was dissappointed last yesterday that Re wasn’t in a pink Cadillac hearse.

Well, here you go. #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/HbBQIG5O8w — Naima Cochrane (@naima) August 31, 2018

Meet @MaryKay’s Nancy Pettaway and her friend Darlene Beckett who driving their pink Cadillac to Aretha Franklin’s funeral pic.twitter.com/0wYN42OT62 — Cori Murray (@corimurray) August 31, 2018

Parade of pink @Cadillac vehicles arriving for #QueenOfSoul #ArethaFranklinFuneral in Detroit. Most are @MaryKay reps but there are also antique Caddy’s and they are here from across the country. @nbc25fox66 pic.twitter.com/upLKmoo4QS — Mike Woolfolk (@mikewoolfolk) August 31, 2018

In Freeway to Love - #ArethaFranklin sang about cruising in a pink Cadillac. More than 140 pink Cadillacs line the street here and will be part of the funeral procession. pic.twitter.com/UP1Ulz2BuR — Nada Tawfik (@bbcnadatawfik) August 31, 2018

The ladies of @MaryKay this morning honoring the iconic Aretha Franklin💕



Pink Cadillacs on the Freeway of Love.



Honoring the Queen 👑😍 pic.twitter.com/PPneH0w6IJ — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 31, 2018

The pink Cadillacs outside Greater Grace Temple for #ArethaFranklinFuneral

"Ain't we ridin' on the freeway of love.... In my pink Cadillac" pic.twitter.com/5hBzeiZvNO — WhatKateWore.com (@WhatKateWore) August 31, 2018