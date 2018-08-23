Pink Pauses Concert To Hug 14-Year-Old Fan Grieving For Her Mom

Pop superstar Pink heartwarmingly put the Brisbane, Australia, stop of her Beautiful Trauma tour momentarily on pause Tuesday night so that she could comfort a grieving teenage fan.

The “What About Us” singer took some time out of her show at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre after spotting 14-year-old Leah Murphy’s sign that read, “I lost my beautiful Mum last month. I would LOVE a hug … Please!”

Pink, a mother of two herself, walked down into the audience to give Murphy “a big, long hug,” per multiple media outlets.

Check out the video here:

“She told me that I looked pretty,” Murphy told The Courier-Mail. “She said ‘Oh, don’t cry.’ She said that everything was going to be OK. Then she signed my arm and we took a selfie.”

“Everyone call your mom,” said Pink, as she returned to the stage:

Murphy’s mother Debbie, who died in June, had bought tickets to see Pink’s Sydney gig earlier this month. Murphy was set to take her place, but didn’t end up attending after Pink canceled the show at short notice due to medical issues.

Katrina Donkin, Murphy’s aunt, bought her niece replacement tickets for the Brisbane show, and the teen’s family and friends made the cross-country trip from Townsville en masse.

But the “hug from heaven,” as Donkin described Pink’s gesture, almost didn’t happen after she left the concert tickets on her bedside table at home in Cairns, some 1,000 miles away.

It all ended well, however, after Qantas Airways pilots delivered them safely to Brisbane Airport for her collection.