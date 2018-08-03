Pink Defends Herself For Canceling Concert After She's Spotted Relaxing On Beach

Just give Pink a reason to clap back at the haters.

The Grammy Award-winning artist recently announced the cancellation of a concert in Sydney, Australia, on her Beautiful Trauma world tour due to an upper respiratory infection.

After a paparazzi photo of the singer and her seven-year-old daughter Willow on the beach made the internet rounds with the caption “Pink’s Sydney concert cancelled as she chills in Bryon Beach,” she took to Instagram to set the record straight.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 2, 2018 at 9:08pm PDT

“I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it,” she wrote. “I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children.”

Not only is she slaying a world tour, but she’s also trying to stay healthy and spend time with her two children, Willow and Jameson, and husband Carey Hart, who’ve accompanied her on almost every stop.

Pink went onto explain that she’s “already been sick twice” on the current leg of the tour, but was able to push through and perform, until her most recent bout of illness sidelined her.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Pink (R) and her daughter Willow Hart attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

“What these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine,” she continued.

The “What About Us” singer seemed particularly offended given her “impeccable record for not cancelling” over the course of her career.

“You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life,” she wrote. “I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour.”

She received an outpouring of support in the comments section with fans and fellow artists, including Justin Timberlake, jumping into to defend the singer, who he called an “incomparable badass.”

“I’m here to tell you that you won’t find a harder working more authentically talented and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman,” the former boy bander wrote.

Instagram