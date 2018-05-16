Pink Had A Badass Response To A Troll Who Said She Looked Old

Pink saw red after someone left a rude comment about her appearance on Twitter Wednesday.

“Wow Pink looks so old that should be named Purple instead,” a Twitter user posted on a thread for a sweet viral video that featured a 12-year-old fan singing for the Grammy-winning artist at one of her concerts.

Pink, who is no stranger to the concept of trolls or sticking up for herself, shot down that nonsense as soon as she saw it.

“You must be from la,” the singer responded in a tweet. “Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every fucking minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

After her initial reaction, Pink posted another tweet that made her stance on aging crystal clear.

“I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old — that if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot,” she said. “I pray I look older in 10 years, ’cause that will mean I’m alive.”

Needless to say, fans loved her responses.

“Cant wait to see you when you’re 80. And if you’re still doing aerial stunts, all the better,” one fan tweeted, referencing Pink’s many lively performances, including her jaw-dropping 2017 American Music Awards act in which she flipped, flew and danced down the side of the JW Marriott building in downtown Los Angeles.

Pink hilariously responded:

You know I will! I’ll call it “the wrinkles and rolls tour” https://t.co/DMXdgyu3dB — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018