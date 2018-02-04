The Flu Won't Stop Pink From Singing At The Super Bowl

Nothing can come between Pink and her Super Bowl performance ― apparently not even the flu.

The “So What” singer revealed that she is battling the flu but remains determined to power through Sunday’s performance of the National Anthem before the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots in Minneapolis.

“I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come,” she posted on Instagram on Saturday, insisting she will not be denied.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 3, 2018 at 12:37am PST

“I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do,” she shared.

Should anyone have any doubt about her ability to pull off the honor, the 38-year-old mother of two, who grew up outside of Philadelphia, carried out an energetic pre-Super Bowl concert on Friday at the Armory in Minneapolis.

During that performance, she belted out several of her hits while flying in the air and dancing on stage.

She at times did request help from her backup singers to fill in for her. She also cut short her song “Beautiful Trauma,” telling the crowd: “I can’t do it.”

“I hate this,” she said, according to The Associated Press. “I can’t do that song. I’m sorry.”