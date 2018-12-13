Pink Goes In On Stranger Slamming Husband Carey Hart's Parenting Skills

Lee/Stewart/Gotham via Getty Images Carey Hart and Pink step out together in New York City in April.

Just give Pink a reason to come to the defense of her husband Carey Hart.

The “What About Us” singer had no time for a social media critic who took issue with her husband’s parenting style Wednesday, responding directly to the follower who had slammed Hart for his “complete lack of regard for proper care or concern.”

The Grammy winner shares two children with the former motorcross star: son Jameson Moon, 1, and daughter Willow Sage, 7, who make frequent appearances on their social media accounts.

Hart has stoked criticism online in recent weeks with some not-so-well-received Instagram posts, including one in which he threatened to shoot looters in the wake of California wildfires.

Pink eventually caught wind of the criticism, shutting down any concern with a lengthy response to a fan in the comments under an adorable photo of her son.

“You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father,” she wrote in a comment captured by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs. “Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in Parenting expertise?”

She went onto label the Instagram user as a “social media spectator” who has no real business weighing in on her family matters.

“God bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself,” she continued. “However, do check in from time to time to let us know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect fucking stranger.”

Yahoo Carey Hart and Pink pose with their daughter at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The former motorcross star first drew backlash for threatening to shoot looters amid the devastating California wildfires back in November, sharing a photo of a group of armed men. Commenters immediately zeroed in on the post, slamming Hart for promoting vigilantism and sending the wrong message to his children about guns.

Then, he was criticized as putting his son at risk after posting a photo from a family outing to a motocross ranch. In one pic, the couple’s son sits in front of Hart on a bike.

“Jamo has his race face on,” he wrote in the caption before predicting the post would stoke the internet’s ire. “Don’t worry parent police, I’m a professional.”

Pink also stood by Hart’s choice to ride with their children several years ago.

After a photo of Hart and daughter Willow riding together made the internet rounds back in 2013, the singer took to Twitter to set the record straight.

If any of u have more experience on a bike than my husband, then I will listen to your opinions on how he should take my daughter for a ride — P!nk (@Pink) October 29, 2013