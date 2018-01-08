Let’s get this party started, indeed.

The NFL announced Monday that Pink will sing the national anthem before Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

NFL.com pointed out that Pink’s first big-game appearance could be an audition of sorts for a coveted halftime performance in the future. Last year, Lady Gaga played the halftime gig after singing the anthem the year before.

This year’s halftime honors are going to Justin Timberlake for a second time.

Pink is coming off an eventful 2017. Her album, “Beautiful Trauma,” opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in October; she danced and flipped down the side of a hotel in a harness at the American Music Awards in November. And her single “What About Us” was nominated for a Grammy.

Looks like Pink was hinting at the Super Bowl news over the weekend, but couldn’t spill yet.

I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret. I’m also excited for trump to lose his twitter password and also I’m excited that I have dope hair. 💩🤘🏽🤡 — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2018

The national anthem these days is fraught with controversy. This season, some players kneeled during the song to raise awareness of racial injustice and police brutality after Colin Kaepernick started the trend in 2016.