Pink Says She's In 'Excruciating Pain' After Canceling Sydney Concerts

Let’s all raise a glass to Pink, because she’s been through it this week.

The “Whatever You Want” singer canceled multiple concerts on the Australian leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour due to medical issues.

First, she revealed she was suffering from an upper respiratory infection, prompting her to postpone a show in Sydney on Friday. After returning to the stage the following night, however, she dropped out of the show and was hospitalized on Sunday for dehydration.

But after she was discharged, Pink was quickly readmitted to the hospital and “diagnosed with a gastric virus,” according to Live Nation, prompting her to cancel two more tour dates.

On Tuesday night, the Grammy-winning artist opened up on Instagram about her health struggles and the “excruciating pain” she’s endured while down under.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 7, 2018 at 8:14pm PDT

“We were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain,” she wrote alongside a photo of the Sydney Opera House. “That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way.”

She added: “I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest.”

Pink went to explain just how physically taxing her performances are. As anybody who’s ever seen the singer live knows, she doesn’t “just stand in front a microphone and sing.”

Quinn Rooney via Getty Images Pink performs at Rod Laver Arena on July 16, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.

“I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended),” she wrote. “Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

Pink, a mother of two, said she plans to spend her time off with family members, who’ve joined her for much of the world tour. But she issued a warning to paparazzi who might try to twist her health news into something shady.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 2, 2018 at 9:08pm PDT

Pink slammed media reports last week that insinuated she was relaxing with her family when she could have been performing one of the canceled shows.

“The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world,” she wrote. She added, in jest: “You might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling.”