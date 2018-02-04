Pink Claps Back At Troll Who Mocked Her National Anthem Performance

Pink isn’t going to let trolls ruin her Super Bowl performance.

The singer lived a dream on Sunday night when she performed the national anthem before the Philadelphia Eagles took on the New England Patriots in Minneapolis. She sang despite having the flu.

A Twitter troll insulted Pink, saying that she sucked and anyone who liked her performance was “dumb.”

“Yeah but at least I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning,” Pink replied on Sunday night.

Pink grew up just outside Philadelphia, and expressed her excitement at being able to perform for her hometown team’s Super Bowl appearance. In an Instagram post, she said performing the anthem had been her dream since 1991, when Whitney Houston sang.