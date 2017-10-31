Pink's Pumping Selfie Goes Out To All The Wine-Loving Moms

Pink is a nursing mom who knows how to choose a post-pumping treat.

On Monday, the singer and mom to Willow, 6, and Jameson, 10 months, shared a pumping selfie featuring a hard-earned bottle of wine.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

“When you’re almost done pumping and you know what’s next,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

The photo received more than 260,000 likes, and tons of supportive comments from fellow moms. “Yassss! We all deserve a nice drink here and there. Pump pump pump!” wrote one.

“Pumping mamas unite!” another commented. “So raise your glass!” added others.

Pink has been very open about her breastfeeding journey in the past. She has shared several epic nursing and pumping selfies over the past year.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

She’s also spoken out against breastfeeding shaming. Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday, the singer talked about the public perception of breastfeeding.

“It’s such a weird thing that people have such strong opinions about breastfeeding. It’s a child, and it needs to eat,” DeGeneres said.