A Timeline Of The Week's Mail Bomb Madness

On Friday, federal authorities arrested 56-year-old Florida resident Cesar Sayoc in connection with more than a dozen pipe bombs that were mailed to high-profile Democrats and prominent critics of President Donald Trump this week.

None of the crudely manufactured devices detonated.

The Justice Department has charged Sayoc with five federal crimes, including interstate transportation of explosives, illegal mailing of explosives and threats against former presidents. The charges carry a maximum of 48 years in prison.

Here’s a timeline of the week’s events:

Monday: Bomb At George Soros’ House

An employee at George Soros’ home in Bedford, New York, found an object that resembled an explosive in the compound’s mailbox and called the police.

The billionaire philanthropist is a frequent target of threats from the far right, often predicated on baseless anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Wednesday: Six More Bombs Reported

Wednesday morning arrived with reports of a pipe bomb sent to Hillary and Bill Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York, and a similar device intended for former President Barack Obama’s office in Washington.

A device destined for former Attorney General Eric Holder was instead sent to former Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose office was listed as the return address on many of the packages.

If you have info that could assist the #FBI's investigation of suspicious packages, call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324) or use https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. If you observe suspicious activity that requires an immediate response, call 911 or contact local law enforcement immediately. pic.twitter.com/ZsFLKvXrKy — FBI (@FBI) October 25, 2018

Two additional bombs, sent in separate packages on Wednesday, targeted Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), but police and officials at a South Los Angeles mail facility intercepted them prior to delivery.

CNN’s New York headquarters was also evacuated on Wednesday after receiving a bomb addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan. Trump responded on Twitter by blaming the media for stoking a hostile political climate, which prompted Brennan to tell Trump to “Stop blaming others” and “Look in the mirror.”

Stop blaming others. Look in the mirror. Your inflammatory rhetoric, insults, lies, & encouragement of physical violence are disgraceful. Clean up your act....try to act Presidential. The American people deserve much better. BTW, your critics will not be intimidated into silence. https://t.co/cS5qNiuU7o — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) October 25, 2018

Thursday: Three More Pipe Bombs Discovered

On Thursday, postal facilities in Delaware intercepted two separate packages containing explosive devices addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden.

In New York City, a security guard alerted the NYPD after spotting a package containing a bomb intended for actor Robert De Niro. The bomb had likely been sitting in the building’s mailroom “for a day or more” before it was discovered, a law enforcement source told The Associated Press. A bomb squad removed the package.

Friday: Four More Bombs ― And An Arrest

Even after Sayoc’s arrest in Florida on Friday, authorities warned that pipe bombs could still be on their way to their targets. A package addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was intercepted at a postal facility in Sacramento, California, on Friday morning, and another package intended for prominent billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer was similarly headed off in Burlingame, California, before it could be delivered.