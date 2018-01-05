Pippa Middleton Apparently Dislikes Pancakes With Maple Syrup And Probably Joy

The evidence in favor of America’s independence from British rule continues to accumulate.

In an interview with U.K.’s iNews on the importance of breakfast for hungry schoolchildren, Pippa Middleton, sister to the Duchess of Cambridge, fired a shot at a delicious breakfast favorite.

“Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup — that certainly doesn’t do it for me,” said Middleton, a spokesperson for the charity Magic Breakfast, which aims to feed children who don’t eat breakfast before school.

Since she’s advocating for a good cause, we’ll give her a pass.

Sure, heading into work with a belly full of pillowy starch cakes swimming in sugary tree juice doesn’t sound very ... comfortable.

But on a Saturday morning, with no reason to wear pants for the rest of the day, hit us with some flapjacks.

Middleton says her breakfasts usually consist of “plain yogurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado.”

It should be noted that the interview did not specify whether Middleton thought pancakes for dinner was acceptable.

Join us next time for Part 47 in our 300-part series on celebrity breakfasts, when we ask Jon Hamm if he prefers a side of ham or sausage.*