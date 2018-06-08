Following weeks of rumors, Pippa Middleton has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child with hedge-fund husband James Matthews.

According to the fitness column she pens for the supermarket magazine Waitrose Weekend, Middleton, 34, has already passed her first trimester.

She also didn’t suffer from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, the extreme pregnancy sickness that plagued her sister Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, through each of her three pregnancies.

“That meant I was able to carry on as normal,” Middleton wrote.

Middleton’s column features photos of her doing her fitness regimen, which she plans to chronicle throughout the pregnancy, per The Telegraph. She’s cut down her vigorous exercising schedule to 45 minutes, three to four times a week, and plans to continue doing gym workouts, yoga, Pilates, walking, biking, tennis and swimming. She will take a break from jogging, a.k.a. “pavement pounding.”

“This being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered,” Middleteon wrote. “I wanted to know things like, would I strain if I served in tennis, are strokes of swimming safe, can I still do a normal yoga class if I avoided certain positions? Could I still work my abs?”

Pippa Middleton Matthews is featured in a new column for @waitrose weekend. “Exercising during pregnancy” pic.twitter.com/2rktWaKaFg — MiddletonMaven (@MiddletonMaven) June 7, 2018