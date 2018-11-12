Though the two chose not to announce their son’s name at the time, the Mail on Sunday reported this weekend that the two are calling their son Arthur Michael William Matthews.

Michael is thought to be a tribute to both Middleton’s father and James Matthews’ late brother, Michael, who died in 1999 at just 22 years old while climbing Mount Everest, according to the Mail.

Little Arthur was born Oct. 15 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, which is where his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also born.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images James Matthews and Pippa Middleton attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Oct. 12 in Windsor, England.

“Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well,” a representative for Middleton told People, reporting that the baby boy weighed in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Middleton and Matthews’ son will no doubt have fun growing up with his cousins who live nearby at Kensington Palace ― especially Prince Louis, as the two are only a few months apart.

The public recently got a sneak peek of little Louis, who is 6 months old, during a BBC One documentary that aired about Prince Charles. The glimpse shows the prince with his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Charles.

Royal fans haven’t seen the prince since his christening (he skipped out on both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding and Princess Eugenie’s nuptials to Jack Brooksbank).

Matt Porteous/PA Wire How adorable is Prince Louis?

Of course, there’s also more exciting baby news on the way, as Kensington Palace announced around the time of Arthur’s birth that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together in spring 2019.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said.