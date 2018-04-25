Pit Bull Attacks Woman On New York Subway

A viral video of a pit bull attacking a woman on a New York City subway has caught the attention of police.

“The NYPD is aware of the incident and the investigation is ongoing,” the department told HuffPost on Wednesday.

In the clip, the dog clamps its jaws on a passenger’s foot and refuses to let go while other commuters urge the dog’s owner to make it retreat.

When the dog is finally pried off the woman with her sneaker still in its mouth, the owner throws the sneaker at the passenger.

According to CBS New York, the incident unfolded Friday afternoon near Wall Street.

Witness Tahysi Kyng told the station that the tension escalated when the dog’s owner placed the pet on the seat next to the woman and she objected.

“She’s like, ‘The dog doesn’t belong on the seat.’ He’s like, ‘I’m not moving my dog,’” Kyng told the station.

Another passenger, Denise Leon, said the woman pushed the dog twice as the man refused to move the pet, prompting a fight between the two people with the pit bull between them.

Kyng said the conductor cleared the train of passengers at the next stop. Kyng didn’t have a chance to ask the woman who was attacked if she was OK but said the woman was able to walk afterward.