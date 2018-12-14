Pitbull Covers Toto's ‘Africa,’ And Twitter Sincerely Hates It

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Pitbull’s “Ocean to Ocean,” a rap version of Toto’s classic “Africa,” appears on the “Aquaman” soundtrack.

Move over, Weezer.

On Thursday, rapper Pitbull released his version of Toto’s “Africa” for the “Aquaman” soundtrack. The song, which features vocals by Rhea, is called “Ocean to Ocean,” but the chorus and background instrumentals are clearly from the Toto classic.

And Pitbull’s version is … something.

People on Twitter pretty much dragged the roughly two-minute track — regardless of whether they listened to it.

Siri, show me the worst possible combination of wordshttps://t.co/zU4HxqZk7M — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) December 14, 2018

Pitbull’s cover of Africa is an end-of-year-list-destroying masterpiece. Total bare minimum, no prechorus, no postchorus, no middle eight, just VERSE CHORUS VERSE CHORUS VERSE CHORUS CHORUS THERE THAT’S TWO AND A HALF MINUTES INVOICE ATTACHED https://t.co/HmC5mImOoK — Peter Robinson (@Popjustice) December 13, 2018

hit my “wait...for fuckin real” limit for the week so I’ll be skipping “Pitbull covers Toto’s Africa for the Aquaman soundtrack” thank you — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) December 14, 2018

It took 34 years, but I've found the worst song in recorded history. It's Pitbull's take on Toto's "Africa" for Aquaman and its awfulness is a spectacle to behold. From the speaking intro to every Pitbull "whooooo" coming out of the hook. It's glorious. https://t.co/RUnR0f2GKt — Andy Shore (@AndyShore) December 13, 2018

there’s a real Aquaman movie and a fake one starring Vinnie Chase in Entourage and somehow the real one is the one with a song where Pitbull samples Africa by Toto — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) December 14, 2018

pitbull just remade africa by toto. the entire music industry is on the hot seat. holy shit. pic.twitter.com/t5ct9tp3Jr — reedo xcx (@iamtrashboy) December 13, 2018

That's nothing that a 100 men or more could make me listen to.. — #BigBadEd (@BigBadEd) December 13, 2018

Marvel Studios: Let’s get Kendrick and Sza for a song on Black Panther.



Sony: Lets get Eminem for a song on Venom



DC/WB: Lets get Pitbull and some chick to totally fuck up “Africa” by Toto. — BWOOD (@mrkani_27) December 14, 2018

Just heard a pitbull cover of Toto’s Africa and I always though safe spaces were overdramatic until now — Boosh (@BooshTakes) December 14, 2018

Some of the comments on this post about Pitbull covering "Africa" by Toto are straight fire pic.twitter.com/MZVKj8Zu8d — Elaine Shircliff (@imaraindancer) December 13, 2018

This actually makes me think twice about seeing this movie now — Thomas (@River_Horror) December 14, 2018

According to Entertainment Weekly, the song plays in “Aquaman” during a trek through the Sahara.

Pitbull isn’t alone in his desire to cover “Africa” recently. In May, Weezer released a version. Yet the band’s reasoning was much more tongue in cheek, and it took on the song after a 14-year-old fan requested it on Twitter, initially as a joke.

@Weezer cover africa by toto please — weezer cover africa by toto (@weezerafrica) December 5, 2017

People were generally kinder about the Weezer version, especially since members of Toto supported the cover.

@RiversCuomo David Paich from Toto is on board. Where do you stand? #WeezerCoverAfrica pic.twitter.com/lplP7ciY0D — weezer cover africa by toto (@weezerafrica) December 9, 2017

Weezer even released a video of its cover in September, starring “Weird Al” Yankovic as Weezer lead singer Rivers Cuomo in a parody of the band’s first video, 1994’s “Undone — The Sweater Song.”

In 2016, actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard also released a very funny tribute to “Africa” after the married couple visited the continent. Their video features the two lip-syncing to the Toto track as they venture through the landscape.