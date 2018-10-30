Pittsburgh Reverend Shouts At Trump: ‘It’s Not About You'

Rev. Susan Rothenberg wasn’t the only Squirrel Hill resident protesting Donald Trump’s visit to the Tree of Life synagogue on Tuesday, but she made sure her voice was heard.

The Presbyterian minister, who lives half a block from where 11 people were massacred Saturday, shouted at the president as he and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects to the victims.

“It’s not about you. Let the families grieve. This is our neighborhood,” Rothenberg shouted from the front of her home. “You are not welcome here!”

Prior to Trump’s visit, leaders of Bend the Arc, a progressive Jewish movement, said the president would not be welcome in the city “until you fully denounce white nationalism.”