Pixar Co-Founder To Leave Disney Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Lasseter made his directorial debut with 1995′s “Toy Story” and has produced nearly every Pixar feature since “Monsters, Inc.” in 2001. He is also responsible for creating Luxo Jr., Pixar’s iconic desk lamp mascot.

Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive officer of Walt Disney Co., issued a statement praising Lasseter for “reinventing the animation business, taking breathtaking risks, and telling original, high quality stories that will last forever. We are profoundly grateful for his contributions.”