Pizza Hut Launches Parka Featuring Same Technology In Their Delivery Bags

Pizza Hut wants to keep you as warm as they keep their pizza, so they launched an insulated delivery bag parka that they plan on giving out to customers.

The parka is bright red, of course, and has "heat-sealed" seams that they are now using in their delivery system bags. It is also water resistant and features a "triple layer insulation with 3M Thinsualte," which is essentially their new thermal technology that's supposed to keep your pizza, or in this case — you — extremely hot.

Photo: Isai Rocha/Foodbeast

There's even a little pouch on the sleeve for your phone to slip into.

Photo: Isai Rocha/Foodbeast

This isn't Pizza Hut's first run at limited-edition streetwear, as in early March they released their "Pie Tops," which were some pretty kick-ass sneakers that were capable of ordering pizza.

Now we have this parka, which is basically the way they're promoting their new delivery pouches. Apparently cold pizza was a problem, but now thy'll always be delivered hot. Thanks, technology.

As you can imagine, this is a limited-edition item, and they'll be randomly giving them out throughout October to customers who order their pizzas online or through the Pizza Hut app.

So if you want to get your hands on one of these, order away, and if you don't, at least you'll have your pizza delivered hot, like my mixtape.