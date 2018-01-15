Plan B. The Difference Between Giving Up And Creating Habits That Will Last.

So, here we are. Three weeks into the New Year. Blue Monday is behind us. For many people a lot (if not all) of their New Year's resolutions are also left behind. Waiting to be awoken next year. And probably the following one.

With the extra space that the slightly slower pace of Christmas creates, it is quite easy to create overly ambitious goals. Your resolutions seemed like a good idea when you established them. But when your typical daily routine resumed, things got tough. You may come to realise that your plan to live your best life was misaligned with reality, and your will to change.

So it becomes almost “natural” to start dropping some of the promises you made to yourself. You know that these goals are important, but they just do not seem as urgent as other things you are challenged with. This is when your Plan B can be implemented.

What’s Your Plan B?

Plan only for the best and “perfect” and you will find yourself off track rather quickly. This is because life is full of interruptions, delays, challenges, deadlines, demands, setbacks, disappointments, bad days, discouragement and moments of defeat. (Feel free to expand the list). What matters most is not that everything goes exactly to your plan, it is what you do when it does not. You know what your 100% plan looks like. What would the 50%, 25% or even 1% plan look like?

Instead of approaching your goals with the “all-or-nothing” attitude, accept that the best and “perfect” path might not be attainable at the moment, embrace flexibility, and plan accordingly. It is better to revise and succeed than rigidly stick with goals and fail. Incorporate your resolutions into your “imperfect” life and you will be able to stick to your plan no matter what life throws at you.

I know, small steps, tiny adjustments are not so cool... But neither is being a “Déjà Vu Person”. You know, this person who explains the same collection of desires over and over again. Year after year. With no tangible results. Do you recognise such a trait in your behaviour? Do you have “Boomerang Goals”?

Also, think about your long-term plans. One of the disadvantages of New Year's resolutions is that they have a definitive start date. It can trick your brain into thinking that they have an end date too. What is it that you really want to achieve? A quick “fix” or a lasting lifestyle change?

Moderating your resolutions can be the difference between giving up in January and creating habits that will last.

And then a funny thing might happen. You might discover that you do not always need to create new resolutions. If you are already set on the right course, you just commit to staying on it.

You can then call it your New Year's resolution, you can call it your Plan B, or you can just call it a fulfilled life.

Related articles:

I would like to hear from you. Your observations are immensely valuable. Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Visit me at Magda Voigt, Change Partner and Tales of Growth to discover more about The Science & Art of Leadership Transformation.

Follow me on Twitter

Follow me on Instagram

Join me on Facebook