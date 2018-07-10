Woman Behind Viral 'Plane Bae' Twitter Thread Deletes It And Apologizes

The Dallas woman behind the viral Twitter thread about two people flirting on an airplane is apologizing to one of them for invading her privacy.
Rosey Blair has since deleted her tweets describing the passengers’ seemingly romantic interactions after they received coverage from a number of outlets, including HuffPost, BuzzFeed and others.
Blair apologized on Tuesday, saying “The last thing I want to do is remove agency and autonomy from another woman.”
Blair was on a flight to Dallas when she asked a woman to switch seats with her so she could sit next to her boyfriend.
“We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread,” Blair tweeted last Tuesday.
The female passenger ended up having a connection with her male seatmate, later identified as former soccer pro Euan Holden.
Blair documented all the details of their flight, such as overhearing that the two seatmates were both personal trainers. She also mentioned when they went off to the bathroom at the same time.
Blair’s thread appealed to the romance-starved, amassing over 250,000 retweets and 630,000 likes in a short period of time.
Holden was pleased with the thread, using it to promote himself, as did Blair.
However, the female passenger was reportedly not happy to be identified. Blair made a now-deleted video where she acknowledged this, but still encouraged “sneaky” Twitter users to use their internet skills to identify her anyway, Business Insider reports.
As a result, the woman was reportedly hassled on the internet to the point of deleting her social media accounts.
In her apology, Blair said watching her fellow passengers’ connection made her so “happy, joyful and overcome with authentic and sincere excitement” that she “could not see the potential exploitative nature of the outcome and my actions.”
Many of the people who’ve read Blair’s apology said they still don’t think she’s really learned from her mistakes.
Blair and Holden did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.