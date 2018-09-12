“She has dedicated her career to fighting for health care for all, both as a doctor and as a public health leader in the city of Baltimore,” Richards wrote. “I know she’ll be a champion for Planned Parenthood patients and for women, men, and young people everywhere.”

Richards announced in January she would be stepping down as president after 12 years at the organization’s helm.

An array of Republican politicians and religious right leaders have repeatedly attacked Planned Parenthood in recent years in efforts to defund the women’s health organization. The attacks are rooted in the myth that taxpayer money pays for abortions, although women pay out of pocket for the procedure unless it’s covered by their health insurance. Additionally, the Hyde Amendment has long prevented federal money from being used to fund abortion procedures.

Planned Parenthood offers extensive health services, including STI/STD testings, breast exams, diabetes testing and flu vaccines. Many Planned Parenthoods also offer abortion procedures, which only account for 3 percent of the health organization’s overall services.

This story has been updated to note the GOP attacks on Planned Parenthood and to list some of the services the group provides.