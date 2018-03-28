Planned Parenthood Branch Calls For Disney Princess 'Who's Had An Abortion'

A local Planned Parenthood tweet calling for a Disney princess who’s had an abortion did not live happily ever after.

A Pennsylvania branch of the reproductive health care organization sent out a post on Tuesday that read: “We need a disney princess who’s had an abortion. We need a disney princess who’s pro-choice.” The tweet, which played on a meme that suggests new traits for Disney heroines, went on to advocate for a princess who is an undocumented immigrant, a union worker or transsexual as well.

The message, which Planned Parenthood Keystone later deleted, has kept circulating in screengrabs.

Here is the deleted tweet from the organization the GOP funds. pic.twitter.com/ltj0e1o2aY — Alex Pfeiffer (@PfeifferDC) March 27, 2018

The organization said the tweet was pulled because it was “not appropriate.”

“Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told,” Melissa Reed, president of Planned Parenthood Keystone, told USA Today. “Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

Not surprisingly, the post drew a backlash ― not all of it from conservatives.

We need a Disney Princess who is Pro-Gun.

We need a Disney Princess who is Pro-Trump.

We need a Disney Princess who is isn't a SJW.

We need a Disney Princess who isn't a Disney Princess.



We need DISNEY to be for kids and not a political agendas. — PunkAnon (@ErrantLovebird) March 27, 2018

Disney princesses are for CHILDREN and these are adult issues. Jesus. This far-out crap is why we got stuck with Donald Trump. 🙄 — Heather (@704heather) March 27, 2018

Exactly. They have no idea how extreme this sounds (and yes, I'm pro-choice). — Kinsey Holley (@kinseyholley) March 27, 2018

We need a Planned Parenthood who's not funded by taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/RmAcdSOefJ — PA Family Institute (@PFIpolicy) March 27, 2018

Elsewhere in Disney diversity, “Frozen” director Jennifer Lee recently offered a glimmer of hope that Elsa might have a girlfriend in “Frozen 2,” saying, “We’ll see where we go.”