Planning For a Party This Holiday Season! Here Are the 10 Things You Need To Consider!

The holiday seasonis fast approaching as Christmas isn’t far off now, and with it, the end of the year. 2017 must have been a fantastic year for everyone, and as we all stand to bid slowlythe year farewell, every one of us wants to have at least one last memory of it. Planning an event for such an occasion is usually the challenging task because there are a lot of things to be considered in winters as compared events organized in summer. So, if you are planning on throwing a party this winter, you have just arrived at the perfect stop.

pixabay.com Party Events

1. Dress Code: Winter parties can be really fun, but there is no escaping the fact that dressing up to a party is really important. Selecting appropriate attire is very essential as it will be the one thing that will give life to your event. So whether you decide to go with a formal or casual dress code, make sure to theme the party around that. Also chances are that people visiting the party will be wearing heavy clothing, so a service for collecting those heavy clothes when they go inside should also be in place.

Nepean Belle

2. Venue selection: Now if it was summer, throwing a party around the pool would generally sound like ideal, but let’s face it, nobody wants to jump in the frozen pool. So, a venue for a winter event is best hosted inside where it’s warm. Alternatively, steps to scope out different locations should also be considered because a unique location has its own charm and charisma compared to the boring indoors of a hotel or a club.

party Vanue

3. Hiring an Event Organizer: We cannot do everything on our own especially when it comes to parties and events. We all need a pair of eyes of oversee the proceedings and that’s where event organizers come in. Event organizers are specialists when it comes to hosting events and can make sure that your event goes without any hiccups. Find the right event service to make sure that your party is a success.

4. Entertainment: Regardless of the theme, any party should have at least some form of fun activity for the guests to participate. Be it a live music performance or an act of comedy, such activities will make your guests want to stay longer and enjoy the party further. But activities should be confined to indoors.Hiring a host would also be a good idea since he/she will help grab the attention of the guests and help them to engage them in the activities.

5. Decorations: Since your party would be ideally hosted at a time when things get festive, the decor of the partyshould match the time of the year. Alternatively, if your party is meant for celebrating a formal gathering, then its best to consult your event organizer for the finer details as they can map out exactly what you have in mind.

6. Food: What event is complete without food? Winters usually brings back the memories of the family around the dining table and piping hot food to calm the chills of winters. So make sure that the food is hot, and it has the appropriate beverage to compliment it. Alternatively, your event organizer can also suggest what’s best for your event. Also, a good catering service is of the utmost importance as it will be the medium through which your guests will receive their toppings.

Party Food

7. Invitation Designs: Your invitation plays a big role in attracting guests to your event. Your invitation should accurately describe the type of event that you are hosting, along with all the details regarding the venue, dress code, any guests of honor, attractions and so on. Also, you invite should be well-illustrated and designed because a good looking invite always speaks volumes about the quality of the party that the guest is about to attend.

8. Audio: Music and dance are an integral part of how your event proceeds. Music creates that extra ambience in your party that can give it the push necessary to make it memorable. Depending on your theme, you can have a ton of choices over what type of music you want to play at the event. You can opt for slow and melodious like old blues or ambient electronic music or if you really want to spice it up, then some EDM tunes to bounce to seems like a novel idea.

9. Open Bar: What event is complete without an open bar? Summer or winter, an open bar will definitely help your party get the necessary attention it deserves. People will definitely appreciate the idea of an open bar as asking the catering service for refills on that vodka martini constantly is definitely an inconvenience. Also sticking with this, the bar should have a host of drinks to fill the needs of different people. Also, if possible, the inclusion of exotic foreign alcoholic beverages like Japanese “Sake” would give it that extra push to be remembered.

10. Document the event: Any event should have a team of professional photographers and video recording specialists so that it can be recorded and documented. This will ensure that your event is digitally recorded and anyone who wants to revisit the memory again can do so again. Also, you can share the recorded files with near and dear ones through cloud-based services like Google Drive.