6 Photos That Show Just How Ridiculous Plastic Packaging Has Become

A big source of contention is single-use packaging: takeout containers, potato chip packets, yogurt pots and salad bags, plus the million plastic water bottles bought around the world every minute.

Some retailers and industry groups defend plastic packaging on the basis that it helps prevent food waste. But is there ever a justification for shrink-wrapping bananas? Or cans of beer? We asked for your photos of ridiculous plastic packaging. Here are some of the gems you sent us.

1. Totally Bananas

On holiday in Orlando we found these in CVS. We were so shocked we sent a photo home to friends in the UK! Why shrink wrap bananas?!! pic.twitter.com/pLkBgj6PPe — James Purkis (@james_purkis) August 10, 2018

2. We Can’t Even...

Behold! 10 individually packaged (in plastic) sachets of grated parmesan in their own plastics bag. Completely wasteful. pic.twitter.com/k56HDBDirl — Henry Wright (@newdemuk) September 6, 2018

3. Cans You Believe It?

Produce was a lot different in GA. pic.twitter.com/jjhBDMMF2t — Brandon Duck (@bducksav) August 10, 2018

4. Coco-nuts

This coconut has had its shell taken off so it can be wrapped in plastic, in Spain, before being sold in the UK... @marksandspencer pic.twitter.com/H1RMncnm2W — Ben Dolley (@wastefighter) August 10, 2018

5. How Is This A Thing?

Individually wrapped bananas in Japanese 7- Elevens. pic.twitter.com/Itk4Ii4Ae1 — Ashley (@ashley24601) September 11, 2018

6. Yum

It's common practice in small town grocery stores in Maine. These photos are from a family trip downeast in 2015. (Bright red hot dogs are a thing here.) pic.twitter.com/lVZsNnO1HU — I believe in science (@fahyhallowell) September 11, 2018

