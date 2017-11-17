‘Back on the block’ in 1989...

We were listening to 'Tomorrow,' but our reality was more ‘Killer Joe’ than anything else--- and we listened to that, too--- because tomorrow was never promised. It was too far in the future and you never knew if the boy you had a crush on would survive the madness of the streets in ‘gun wavin’ New Haven’ to be in school the next day.

Some did and others like Elvis Crnkovic and Curtis Washington, both 17, had their blood spilled on basketball courts and in the streets on Tuesday afternoons in May. These homeboys, like me, grew up in New Haven, a place where a bullet had no names. Still, their stories were the same and growing up in Hartford and Bridgeport, Connecticut proved no different. In Hartford, it was worse. Bridgeport, a cesspool of despair plagued by racial disparities further complicated by poverty and corrupt local leadership. To say it was bad is to undercut the seriousness of a very grave situation. A lot of us survived, but so many more didn't. You never forget it and the closer you were to it, the harder it is to forget. But, you do what you can to make sure your kids do better---have better--- because in a perfect world, that's what it's about.

Music, like that of Quincy Jones got you through. It was the soundtrack of survival then, but now I see that it was so much more.

Jones’ work from early in the 50s to his hits with Lesley Gore in the 60s and eventually with Michael Jackson in the 80s is unparalleled and unmatched by any other producer in the business. This is widely known and he’s been honored with numerous awards to that effect. Quincy Jones is a living legend; his contributions to modern music production will never be matched. The guy gave us ‘Thriller,’ the greatest selling album of all time and he still cares enough about his fellow man to uplift communities struggling to do what they can with the little they have. These philanthropic efforts aren’t given as much recognition as his efforts in music, but they are equally— if not more--- important.

Jones gives from the heart to provide aid and opportunities to kids like those I grew up with. Those contributions over a stellar career spanning more than 60 years that garnered Jones the 2017 Ambassador of Change award from In a Perfect World Foundation (IAPW), a California-based, state recognized 501(c)3 charitable organization with operations and registration in several states, including Connecticut. IAPW is a Guidestar Platinum-rated non-profit, one of the most preeminent honors bestowed upon those charities who exude a high standard of service to others and a commitment to transparency. Only two-percent of charities are given this honor and IAPW is among that elite group that included foundations founded by Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey. I never knew how deep Jones’ charitable giving went until I decided to cover an event that honored his humanitarian efforts.

Last weekend Hollywood heavyweights like Jamie Foxx, David Foster, Stevie and the great Smokey Robinson were all in attendance at the IAPW event honoring Jones’ service to others. Attendees, which also included Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, were there to support Jones as much as they were there to support IAPW and its founder, Manuela Testolini.

Jones, whose friends affectionately refer to as ‘Q’, and others could not rave enough about IAPW and Testolini’s tireless commitment to a mission of service and dedication to humanity. While Testolini is well connected, there is nothing Hollywood about her. In fact, she's so humble, salt of the earth, that people came to the IAPW event because she is who she is and her generosity is inspiring. Testolini does her work because she cares and she honors others like Jones for their charitable works. IAPW is a Testolini’s baby and her family, husband Eric Benet and their three children, are as involved and committed as she is.

It was actually Jones who encouraged Testolini to start IAPW and live her life-long dream of build a nonprofit organization from the ground up that would help provide access to the very things our First-World problems force us to take for granted, like clean drinking water, safe schools and literacy. The impact IAPW reaches far and wide. From Malawi to Minnesota to Bridgeport, CT, Testolini and IAPW empower the underserved and the invisible.

Never one to steal the spotlight, Testolini was content letting Jones have his moment. However, those who attended last weeks event could say enough about her and IAPW:

Apollonia Kotero, known for her starring role opposite Prince in the 80s classic film, Purple Rain and her contribution to the mega-hit album of the same name which has sold over 13 million copies worldwide has volunteered with IAPW and was in attendance last weekend. Of Testolini’s works and selflessness, Kotero says, “ “My beautiful selfless sister Manuela Testolini- Beńet continues to inspire me to be a better woman. Always thinking of others, always doing God’s work.”

Though she was without her trademark silverhoop earring, Kotero--- who still exudes the grace that one expects of a woman who is still a favorite among PR fans globally--- continued, “Manuelita is truly a class act and I’m honored she calls me her friend.”

Anthony Burnside, a security specialist with 25 years experience protecting VIPs, dignitaries and Hollywood A-listers was also in attendance to honor Quincy and support his friend Testolini.

“Manuela Testolini not only talks the talk but she also walks the walk and so does her family. She has inspired me and countless others . Manuela and the IAPW charity has performed such wonderful works around the world. The barometer of true integrity an organization like IAPW has is in number of the lives that are changed for the better. Who else but Manuela could have gotten so many wonderful people from all walks of life together for a cause such as this? I am honored and proud to know her.”

Andre Cymone, who grew up and worked with Prince and produced albums for Jody Watley and others attended to honor Jones as much as they were there to support IAPW’s commitment to the arts and artistic expression.

“We enter this world as one, but upon opening our eyes we see we are not alone. In a perfect world we see love, peace and joy. In a perfect world we are all one family, when one suffers we all feel the pain. In a perfect world, love for one is love for all. In a perfect world life is love and love is life....,” said Cymone about Testolini.

Cymone’s wife Katherine Copeland Anderson, who is a friend of Testolini and her husband Eric, photographer and IAPW supporter states, “I believe that every person in the room was reminded to look for allies and to come together in order to change the world. Inspiration was simply contagious as we shared the room with so many of our heroes.”

Matheiu Bitton, who is the personal photographer for Lenny Kravitz took most of the event photographs below had this to say about IAPWs honoree Jones and founder Testolini: “Quincy is the apex of the music industry. He’s the zenith of music theory and obviously the biggest and greatest producer of all time. “He’s the only guy who will get fellow legends Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, George Benson and Jaimie Foxx to show up and honor him on a sunny Sunday afternoon in a luxury hotel ballroom. The truth is Quincy has so many hits, the event could have lasted a week and there would still be songs they missed. It was wonderful to see great performers, led by Q’s 35-year-collaborator Greg Phillinganes, pay such a heartfelt tribute. Manuela Testolini and her organization, In A Perfect World, exceeded anyone’s expectations with such a high caliber event. Quincy, himself, told me, ‘it felt like a reunion at the end of the end.’ He was all smiles.”

Seth Neblett, music video director whose collaborators include Chaka Khan an Jill Jones was equally emphatic: “Manuela is an angel here on earth. He dedication to making lives better around the world is astonishing and inspiring. To honor a living legend like Quincy Jones is fitting as he has changed the music business and the landscape of music for millions.”

Even donors, regular people outside of Hollywood are moved by IAPW and Testolini’s her commitment. Renata Horton, who has been an IAPW donor for little over a year said, “I support any charity that supports the arts, children and brings positivity to the world. I work with preschool children and I am not making a whole lot of money, but I try [to] donate when I have extra funds. I also support charities who show women and children in a positive light. Also, incorporating music and arts education plays a pivotal role in my donations to IAPW as well.”

My coverage of this event honoring ‘Q’ and celebrating the work of IAPW wouldn't be complete without my own observations: I am a hometown girl, homegirl to my core. I’m not from Bridgeport, but if you grew up here, New Haven, Hartford and Bridgeport are plagued by the same issues that arise in communities with limited resources and a whole lot of problems. Connecticut is the wealthiest state in the union, but our innericities are not and like Marvin Gaye, this give me the blues. What other state can you see a mansion on the 300 block and a housing project on the 400? Gun violence here is daily, teen pregnancy is high and our leadership has cut funding to programs that help prevent these social maladies in order to balance a state budget that more favorably benefits the wealthy. Nonprofits lie IAPW are the lifeline these cities need. They are just as vital to human existence as oxygen. Bridgeport has it's problems; it has a lot of problems, but Q's efforts have offered solutions; Testolini and IAPW have offered assistance where there is none. Because of IAPW ad its local partner builOn, whose Ambassador actress and former American Idol contestant Katharine McPhee (who also attended the event), kids in Bridgeport now have hope that they will live to one day not see the things the rest of us grew up with and that their kids will never know a world where such despair exists.

What can be more perfect than that?

Exclusive Photos from the 2017 IAPW Ambassador of Change Event

Credit: Photos in this collection were taken by Mathieu Britton and used with permission. For additional Bitton shots and to view his other works, visit his website.

Eric Benet and Katharine McPhee

Ray Parker, Jr. ("Ghostbusters"), wife, and David Foster

Manuela Testolini shares how Quincy Jones encouraged her to start IAPW

Soshanna Bean songs a beautiful tribute

Kenny Lattimore pays tribute to Jones in song

George Benson pays homage to 'Q'

Eric Benet performing for Jones during a spontaneous jam session

Siedah Carrett performs "I Just Can't Stop Loving You," her #1 1987 duet with Michael Jackson, produced by Jones

David Foster gives a rousing speech in honor of Jones

Jones accepts his award with a speech

Singer Goapele and Testolini

Stevie Wonder performs for Jones

Stevie Wonder and Quincy Jones

Jamie Foxx, Eric Benet and Friends

Jones passing on the baton of knowledge to the next generation

Jamie Foxx and Anthony Burnside

Tina Knowles-Lawson