Play: Seven Degrees of Separation to treasonous Paul Manafort. (Donald Trump & Ed Gillespie both = 1)

Who? What? When? Where? How? That W4H guidance is core to good journalism. When it comes to #TrumpRussia, journalists lots lots of W4H in light of this past week’s indictments and unveiled guilty pleas. For example, when it comes to Paul Manafort:

Who in the GOP establishment has links to Paul Manafort?

What are those link(age)s?

When did they occur?

Where?

How did they happen?

We have a major GOP figure (how else can you define the Chairman of the GOP Presidential campaign?) who is now indicted for “Conspiracy Against the United States”? Journalists should be working, overtime, to determine who are potential fellow travelers (facilitators) and, well, who might be even more directly co-conspirators.

Ed Gillespie and Paul Manafort were next-door neighbors on Mount Vernon Circle in Alexandria for 15 years, from 2000 to 2015.

Gillespie and Manafort have likely known each other since at least 1996, when Manafort managed the Republican National Convention (see Manafort in this video from 7/31/96) while Gillespie was RNC Communications Director.

A top Gillespie donor, Reginald Brown, was Paul Manafort’s attorney this year, from March 24 through August 10, as Manafort was being investigated.

Look … so Ed and Paul were neighbors … so Gillespie and Manafort have worked together, in some form or another, for at least 20 years … so one’s donor is the other’s lawyer … Not exactly criminal indictment material when it comes to Ed but, nearly a week later, still waiting to hear Ed’s statement supporting the Trump-Russia investigation as opposed to wondering:

When it comes to

Gillespie-Manafort,

where’s there’s smoke,

is there fire?

We now have a ‘new game’ to pursue.

Forget Kevin Bacon, time to asking “how many degrees of separation” are there with those indicted for conspiring against the United States of America and prominent Republicans?

For the President of the United States, the answer is 1 degree of separation from someone indicted for conspiracy against the United States to Donald Trump.

For the Attorney General of the United States, the answer is 1 degree of separation from someone indicted for conspiracy against the United States to Jeff Sessions.