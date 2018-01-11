Playing with Princesses Won’t Poison my Preschoolers (I’m Pretty Sure)

All my 4-year-old daughter wanted this holiday season was a Princess Ariel doll.

And Princess Anna (it’d be callous to leave Ariel without a playmate), a Disney princess play-doh salon, princess legos, princess slippers, a princess toothbrush, a princess poster for her wall, and a baby Elsa doll. Oh, and a princess tea set.

She didn’t get nearly all of her wishes—please don’t tell her that the Disney princess line includes more than 25,000 other products.

Sometime before her third birthday, through some sort of cultural osmosis (my only hypothesis, as our house was princess-free), her developing brain cultivated a fascination with all things pink, pretty, and princess-like. For several years, I’ve watched that captivation snowball—but unlike some recent Disney monarchs, I’ve been unable to let it go.

Can an obsession with these characters lead to an unhealthy fixation on body and beauty? How will their tales tailor her thoughts on gender?

I’m certainly not the first to ponder the topic. Peggy Orenstein famously considered “What’s Wrong with Cinderella?” (She later declared “Cinderella Ate My Daughter.”) Rebecca Hains penned an entire guide to navigating the princess-obsessed years.

The questions of these suggestive authors led to more research. But the (still limited) data can seemingly be spun to support whichever side of the castle wall you fall on. One study concluded that young girls’ self-esteem wasn’t influenced by video clips of beautiful princesses. Another found that the more preschool-aged girls engaged with princesses, the more stereotypically feminine their behavior was a year later.

The newer Disney heroines—like Rapunzel, Tiana, the Frozen sisters, and Moana—maintain the classic physical beauty of Disney princesses, but are praised more often for their skills than their appearances in their respective flicks, a divergence from their predecessors. Maybe our princesses are marching their glass slippers in the right direction.

So, a princess could just be a princess—or Jasmine could be teaching our daughters to rely on their looks, and a man with a magic carpet. The thing is, my daughter couldn’t possibly care less about princes. She has no idea who woos which princess. Aside from Frozen, she hasn’t even seen any of these movies—and they weren’t on her wish list.

Much like Belle would do, I read everything I could find on the topic. Then, after quizzing my daughter on why she likes princesses (reason #1 by far: their clothes are pretty—no mention of their bodies), I created my own princess parameters.

Anyone in my house can be a princess…

I haven’t purchased a single princess costume for my daughter—yet, she has several (this time I can’t blame osmosis—I’m looking at you, extended family). As she hemmed and hawed over which one to wear for Halloween this year, my 2-year-old son’s eyes widened in wonder. He quickly abandoned the stereotypical boy costume he had chosen and succumbed to the gravitational pull towards my daughter’s discards. Could I blame him? These glittery, regal gowns (with matching wands) have a very real allure. Yes, he did receive some looks and comments as he paraded around the neighborhood dressed as Ariel—but he was also the happiest kid on the block. The same 2016 study found that boys with a higher exposure to princesses exhibited more balanced interests and prosocial behavior—including being nicer to their friends. When he gets older and his gender identity is more established, he may be mortified by those pictures (I dressed my baby as a frog and posed him with his princess brother and sister)—or maybe not. Either way, my daughter’s mind was blown when I refuted her “he can’t be a princess because he’s not a girl” sentiments—and just maybe seeing her brother as a princess chipped away at gender stereotypes too.

…and anyone can show interest in princesses.

I’ve never been the type to care about celebrity news or royalty. During the months I spent contemplating how to handle princess culture in my house, a real-life princess began to fill every front page at the grocery store checkout, every corner of the internet, and my entire Facebook feed. The sparkling Meghan Markle was a college classmate of mine—we graduated the same year. Though I didn’t know her, something about this news kept nagging at me. We spent four years in the same place, maybe sat at neighboring tables in a dining hall once or twice, and yet she was going to be an aristocrat while I walked around with my baby’s rejected banana matted to my hair. I came to realize that my fascination with her wasn’t her fancy clothes (though they are stunning)—it was the notion that she has the world’s attention and therefore the largest possible platform for making a difference. Reading about her turned my daydreams into questions of how I’d use that stage. Yes she’s beautiful, but she’s also a badass (in the best possible way) humanitarian—the kind of princess I’d be fine with my kids seeing me show interest in. (Megan, if you happen to read this: Go Cats!)

But, like screen time, princesses in my home come with guidelines and limits.